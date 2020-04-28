New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Large Format Printer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798977/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.1 Billion by the year 2025, Inkjet will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$142.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$129.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inkjet will reach a market size of US$613.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$467.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Increase in Large Format Printing Needs of Various End-Use
Sectors Drives Growth in the Large Format Printers Market
Competition
A Review of Popular Large Format Printers
Global Large Format Printer Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume and Value by Leading Players for 2019E
Epson: The Leading Player in Large Format Signage Printers in
ASEAN Region
Large Format Printer Market in Central and Eastern Europe,
Middle East & Africa: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments
by Leading Players for 2018
Global Competitor Market Shares
Large Format Printer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Trends Impacting the Large Format Printing Market
Large Format Digital Textile Print Market Witnesses Sustained
Growth
Grand-Format Textile Printing: A Glance at Advancements Fuel
Market Growth
Growing Use of Large Format Printers in Signage Printing
Large Format Printing?s Ability to Creative Signage Augurs Well
for the Market
Large Format Printing Becomes Integral to Signage for Marketing
Purposes
Emerging Opportunities with Large Format Printing in Interior
Décor Market
LFP Becomes Critical for Success Media Advertising Initiatives
How LFPs Can Fortify Online Presence Using Web-to-Print?
Recent Technology Advancements in Wide Format Printers
Digital Wide Format Printing Presents Significant Growth
Opportunity
In-Plant Market: A Growth Opportunity for Large Format Printers
Industry
Commercial Printers Benefit from the Capabilities of Large
Format Printers
Product Overview
Large Format Printer: An Introduction
Difference between Small, Large and Wide Format Printers
Applications of Large Format Printers
Types of Large Format Printers
Inks Used in Large Format Printers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Large Format Printer Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Large Format Printer Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Large Format Printer Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Inkjet (Printing Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Inkjet (Printing Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Inkjet (Printing Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Laser (Printing Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Laser (Printing Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Laser (Printing Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Aqueous (Ink Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Aqueous (Ink Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Aqueous (Ink Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Solvent (Ink Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Solvent (Ink Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Solvent (Ink Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: UV Cured (Ink Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: UV Cured (Ink Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: UV Cured (Ink Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Latex (Ink Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Latex (Ink Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Latex (Ink Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Dye Sublimation (Ink Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018 to 2025
Table 23: Dye Sublimation (Ink Type) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Dye Sublimation (Ink Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Large Format Printer Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Large Format Printer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Large Format Printer Market in the United States by
Printing Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: United States Large Format Printer Market Share
Breakdown by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Large Format Printer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Large Format Printer Market in the United States by
Ink Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Large Format Printer Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Large Format Printer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Large Format Printer Historic Market Review
by Printing Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Large Format Printer Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Printing Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Large Format Printer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Large Format Printer Historic Market Review
by Ink Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Large Format Printer Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Ink Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Large Format Printer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Printing
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Large Format Printer Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Printing Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Large Format Printer Market Share Analysis
by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Large Format Printer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ink Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Large Format Printer Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Ink Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Large Format Printer Market Share Analysis
by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Large Format Printer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Printing Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Large Format Printer Market by Printing
Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 46: Chinese Large Format Printer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Ink Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Large Format Printer Market by Ink Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Large Format Printer Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Western Europe LFP Market: An Overview
Strong Growth in Central and Eastern Europe LFP Market
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Large Format Printer Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Large Format Printer Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Large Format Printer Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Large Format Printer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: Large Format Printer Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Printing Technology: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Large Format Printer Market Share Breakdown
by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Large Format Printer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Large Format Printer Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Ink Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Large Format Printer Market Share Breakdown
by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Large Format Printer Market in France by Printing
Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Large Format Printer Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Large Format Printer Market Share Analysis by
Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Large Format Printer Market in France by Ink Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Large Format Printer Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Large Format Printer Market Share Analysis by
Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Large Format Printer Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Printing
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Large Format Printer Market Share Breakdown by
Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Large Format Printer Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Ink Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Large Format Printer Market Share Breakdown by
Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Large Format Printer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Printing Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Large Format Printer Market by Printing
Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 73: Italian Large Format Printer Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Ink Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Large Format Printer Market by Ink Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Large Format Printer:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Printing Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Large Format Printer Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Printing Technology
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Large Format Printer Market Share
Analysis by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Large Format Printer:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ink
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Large Format Printer Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Ink Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Large Format Printer Market Share
Analysis by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Large Format Printer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Large Format Printer Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Printing Technology: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Large Format Printer Market Share
Breakdown by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Large Format Printer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Large Format Printer Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Ink Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Large Format Printer Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific Experiences Stable Growth
Large Format Printers Market in Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan):
Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments by Leading Players for
2018
INDIA
LFP Market in India Records Robust Growth
HP Leads India?s Large Format Printers Market
Indian Large Format Printers Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Unit Shipments by Leading Players for the Year 2018
Table 88: Large Format Printer Market in Asia-Pacific by
Printing Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Market Share
Analysis by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Large Format Printer Market in Asia-Pacific by Ink
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Market Share
Analysis by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Large Format Printer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2018 to
2025
Table 95: Rest of World Large Format Printer Historic Market
Review by Printing Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Large Format Printer Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Printing Technology for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Rest of World Large Format Printer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Large Format Printer Historic Market
Review by Ink Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Large Format Printer Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ink Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGFA GRAPHICS
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
BOBST GROUP SA
BROTHER INDUSTRIES
CANON
CANON EUROPE
DELPHAX TECHNOLOGIES
DURST PHOTOTECHNIK AG
ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING
EPSON AMERICA
FUJIFILM EUROPE GMBH
INKJET, INC.
KONICA MINOLTA
LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL
MIMAKI ENGINEERING
MIMAKI EUROPE BV
MIYAKOSHI PRINTING MACHINERY
MONOTECH SYSTEMS
MUTOH BELGIUM
MUTOH INDUSTRIES
OCE-TECHNOLOGIES BV
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY
POSTEK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
RICOH
ROLAND DG CORPORATION
ROLAND DGA CORPORATION
SEIKO EPSON CORP.
SEIKO INSTRUMENTS
SHENYANG SKY AIR-SHIP DIGITAL PRINTING EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.
SWISSQPRINT AG
VIDEOJET TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
XEROX CORPORATION
DAKSH ENTERPRISES
DILLI ILLUSTRATE
DONGGUAN IMAXCAN SMART MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
FABCON, INC.
SUPERIOR TECHNOLOGIES INDIA
TECNOTION BV
AXSA IMAGING SOLUTIONS
COLORJET INDIA LIMITED
V. CURATED RESEARCH
