New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Large Format Printer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798977/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.1 Billion by the year 2025, Inkjet will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$142.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$129.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inkjet will reach a market size of US$613.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$467.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Durst Phototechnik AG

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Epson America Inc.

Lexmark International, Inc.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Mutoh Belgium

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

Ricoh Co., Ltd.

Roland DG Corporation

Seiko Instruments Inc.

Shenyang Sky Air-Ship Digital Printing Equipment Co., Ltd.

swissQprint AG

Xerox Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798977/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Increase in Large Format Printing Needs of Various End-Use

Sectors Drives Growth in the Large Format Printers Market

Competition

A Review of Popular Large Format Printers

Global Large Format Printer Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume and Value by Leading Players for 2019E

Epson: The Leading Player in Large Format Signage Printers in

ASEAN Region

Large Format Printer Market in Central and Eastern Europe,

Middle East & Africa: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments

by Leading Players for 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Large Format Printer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Major Trends Impacting the Large Format Printing Market

Large Format Digital Textile Print Market Witnesses Sustained

Growth

Grand-Format Textile Printing: A Glance at Advancements Fuel

Market Growth

Growing Use of Large Format Printers in Signage Printing

Large Format Printing?s Ability to Creative Signage Augurs Well

for the Market

Large Format Printing Becomes Integral to Signage for Marketing

Purposes

Emerging Opportunities with Large Format Printing in Interior

Décor Market

LFP Becomes Critical for Success Media Advertising Initiatives

How LFPs Can Fortify Online Presence Using Web-to-Print?

Recent Technology Advancements in Wide Format Printers

Digital Wide Format Printing Presents Significant Growth

Opportunity

In-Plant Market: A Growth Opportunity for Large Format Printers

Industry

Commercial Printers Benefit from the Capabilities of Large

Format Printers

Product Overview

Large Format Printer: An Introduction

Difference between Small, Large and Wide Format Printers

Applications of Large Format Printers

Types of Large Format Printers

Inks Used in Large Format Printers





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Large Format Printer Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Large Format Printer Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Large Format Printer Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Inkjet (Printing Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Inkjet (Printing Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Inkjet (Printing Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Laser (Printing Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Laser (Printing Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Laser (Printing Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Aqueous (Ink Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Aqueous (Ink Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Aqueous (Ink Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Solvent (Ink Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Solvent (Ink Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Solvent (Ink Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: UV Cured (Ink Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: UV Cured (Ink Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: UV Cured (Ink Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Latex (Ink Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Latex (Ink Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Latex (Ink Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Dye Sublimation (Ink Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018 to 2025

Table 23: Dye Sublimation (Ink Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Dye Sublimation (Ink Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Large Format Printer Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Large Format Printer Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Large Format Printer Market in the United States by

Printing Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Large Format Printer Market Share

Breakdown by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Large Format Printer Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Large Format Printer Market in the United States by

Ink Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Large Format Printer Market Share

Breakdown by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Large Format Printer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Large Format Printer Historic Market Review

by Printing Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Large Format Printer Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Printing Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Large Format Printer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Large Format Printer Historic Market Review

by Ink Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Large Format Printer Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Ink Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Large Format Printer: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Printing

Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Large Format Printer Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Printing Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Large Format Printer Market Share Analysis

by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Large Format Printer: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ink Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Large Format Printer Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Ink Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Large Format Printer Market Share Analysis

by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Large Format Printer Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Printing Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Large Format Printer Market by Printing

Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 46: Chinese Large Format Printer Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Ink Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Large Format Printer Market by Ink Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Large Format Printer Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Western Europe LFP Market: An Overview

Strong Growth in Central and Eastern Europe LFP Market

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Large Format Printer Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Large Format Printer Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Large Format Printer Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Large Format Printer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: Large Format Printer Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Printing Technology: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Large Format Printer Market Share Breakdown

by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Large Format Printer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Large Format Printer Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Ink Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Large Format Printer Market Share Breakdown

by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Large Format Printer Market in France by Printing

Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Large Format Printer Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Large Format Printer Market Share Analysis by

Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Large Format Printer Market in France by Ink Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Large Format Printer Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Large Format Printer Market Share Analysis by

Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Large Format Printer Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Printing

Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Large Format Printer Market Share Breakdown by

Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Large Format Printer Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Ink Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Large Format Printer Market Share Breakdown by

Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Large Format Printer Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Printing Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Large Format Printer Market by Printing

Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 73: Italian Large Format Printer Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Ink Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Large Format Printer Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Large Format Printer Market by Ink Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Large Format Printer:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Printing Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Large Format Printer Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Printing Technology

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Large Format Printer Market Share

Analysis by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Large Format Printer:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ink

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Large Format Printer Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Ink Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Large Format Printer Market Share

Analysis by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Large Format Printer Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Large Format Printer Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Printing Technology: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Large Format Printer Market Share

Breakdown by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Large Format Printer Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Large Format Printer Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Ink Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Large Format Printer Market Share

Breakdown by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Experiences Stable Growth

Large Format Printers Market in Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan):

Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments by Leading Players for

2018

INDIA

LFP Market in India Records Robust Growth

HP Leads India?s Large Format Printers Market

Indian Large Format Printers Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Unit Shipments by Leading Players for the Year 2018

Table 88: Large Format Printer Market in Asia-Pacific by

Printing Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Market Share

Analysis by Printing Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Large Format Printer Market in Asia-Pacific by Ink

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Large Format Printer Market Share

Analysis by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Large Format Printer Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: Rest of World Large Format Printer Historic Market

Review by Printing Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Large Format Printer Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Printing Technology for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Rest of World Large Format Printer Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Large Format Printer Historic Market

Review by Ink Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Large Format Printer Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ink Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AGFA GRAPHICS

ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.

BOBST GROUP SA

BROTHER INDUSTRIES

CANON

CANON EUROPE

DELPHAX TECHNOLOGIES

DURST PHOTOTECHNIK AG

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING

EPSON AMERICA

FUJIFILM EUROPE GMBH

INKJET, INC.

KONICA MINOLTA

LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL

MIMAKI ENGINEERING

MIMAKI EUROPE BV

MIYAKOSHI PRINTING MACHINERY

MONOTECH SYSTEMS

MUTOH BELGIUM

MUTOH INDUSTRIES

OCE-TECHNOLOGIES BV

OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY

POSTEK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

RICOH

ROLAND DG CORPORATION

ROLAND DGA CORPORATION

SEIKO EPSON CORP.

SEIKO INSTRUMENTS

SHENYANG SKY AIR-SHIP DIGITAL PRINTING EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

SWISSQPRINT AG

VIDEOJET TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

XEROX CORPORATION

DAKSH ENTERPRISES

DILLI ILLUSTRATE

DONGGUAN IMAXCAN SMART MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

FABCON, INC.

SUPERIOR TECHNOLOGIES INDIA

TECNOTION BV

AXSA IMAGING SOLUTIONS

COLORJET INDIA LIMITED

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798977/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001