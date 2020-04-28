New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Key Management as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798961/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$56.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$62.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 32.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$368.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Key Management Service: An Introduction
Features and Benefits of Key Management as a Service
Key Management as a Service: A Market Primer
Deployment of Key Management as a Service in Public Cloud
Offers Advantages to Digital Businesses
Rapid Cloud Adoption by Companies Drive the Cloud Encryption
Application Segment
BFSI, the Largest Vertical of Key Management as a Service Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Key Management as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Moving to Cloud Becomes a Reality for Majority of Companies
Benefits Outweigh Risks: Reason Enough for Companies to Opt
Cloud Migration
Refresh Cycles of Software and Hardware
Security Threats
Compliance Essentials
Pay as you Go for Capacity on Demand
Mergers & Acquisitions
Key Management in the Cloud: A Perspective
Key Management System Vs Service
Focus on Improving Operational Excellence Driving the Key
Management as a Service Market
Challenges within the Key Management Encryption Project
System Administration and Maintenance
User Training
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES
CIPHERCLOUD
EGNYTE
GEMALTO NV
GOOGLE, INC.
IBM CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
