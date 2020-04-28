New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Key Management as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798961/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$56.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$62.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 32.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$368.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC

Ciphercloud, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Gemalto NV

Egnyte







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798961/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Key Management Service: An Introduction

Features and Benefits of Key Management as a Service

Key Management as a Service: A Market Primer

Deployment of Key Management as a Service in Public Cloud

Offers Advantages to Digital Businesses

Rapid Cloud Adoption by Companies Drive the Cloud Encryption

Application Segment

BFSI, the Largest Vertical of Key Management as a Service Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Key Management as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Moving to Cloud Becomes a Reality for Majority of Companies

Benefits Outweigh Risks: Reason Enough for Companies to Opt

Cloud Migration

Refresh Cycles of Software and Hardware

Security Threats

Compliance Essentials

Pay as you Go for Capacity on Demand

Mergers & Acquisitions

Key Management in the Cloud: A Perspective

Key Management System Vs Service

Focus on Improving Operational Excellence Driving the Key

Management as a Service Market

Challenges within the Key Management Encryption Project

System Administration and Maintenance

User Training





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Key Management as a Service Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Key Management as a Service Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Disk Encryption (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Disk Encryption (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: File/Folder Encryption (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: File/Folder Encryption (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Database Encryption (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Database Encryption (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Cloud Encryption (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Cloud Encryption (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Telecommunications and IT (Vertical) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Telecommunications and IT (Vertical) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Healthcare and Life Sciences (Vertical) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 18: Healthcare and Life Sciences (Vertical) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Government and Public Utilities (Vertical) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Government and Public Utilities (Vertical) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Retail and Consumer Goods (Vertical) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 22: Retail and Consumer Goods (Vertical) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 23: Energy and Utilities (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Energy and Utilities (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Manufacturing (Vertical) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Vertical)

Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Vertical)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Key Management as a Service Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: United States Key Management as a Service Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 34: United States Key Management as a Service Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: United States Key Management as a Service Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Key Management as a Service Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Key Management as a Service Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Key Management as a Service Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 39: Canadian Key Management as a Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Key Management as a Service Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 41: Canadian Key Management as a Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 42: Canadian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Key Management as a Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 45: Japanese Market for Key Management as a Service:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Japanese Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Key

Management as a Service in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 48: Key Management as a Service Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Key

Management as a Service in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Key Management as a Service Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 51: Chinese Key Management as a Service Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Chinese Key Management as a Service Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Chinese Demand for Key Management as a Service in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Chinese Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Key Management as a Service in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Chinese Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Key Management as a Service Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 57: European Key Management as a Service Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 58: European Key Management as a Service Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European Key Management as a Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Key Management as a Service Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: European Key Management as a Service Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 64: European Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 65: Key Management as a Service Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 66: French Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Key Management as a Service Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Key Management as a Service Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 70: French Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 71: Key Management as a Service Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: German Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Key Management as a Service Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Key Management as a Service Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Key Management as a Service Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Key Management as a Service Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 77: Italian Key Management as a Service Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Italian Key Management as a Service Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Key Management as a Service in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Italian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Italian Demand for Key Management as a Service in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Italian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: United Kingdom Market for Key Management as a

Service: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: United Kingdom Key Management as a Service Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Key

Management as a Service in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Key Management as a Service Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Key

Management as a Service in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2018 to s2025

Table 88: Key Management as a Service Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 89: Spanish Key Management as a Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Key Management as a Service Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 91: Spanish Key Management as a Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Spanish Key Management as a Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2018 sto 2025

Table 94: Spanish Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 95: Russian Key Management as a Service Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 96: Russian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Key Management as a Service Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Key Management as a Service Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Russian Key Management as a Service Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: Key Management as a Service Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Key Management as a Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 102: Rest of Europe Key Management as a Service Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Key Management as a Service

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Europe Key Management as a Service Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Rest of Europe Key Management as a Service

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Key Management as a Service Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Key Management as a Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Key Management as a Service Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Key Management as a Service Market in Asia-Pacific

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Key Management as a Service Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Key Management as a Service Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Key Management as a Service Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019

and 2025

Table 113: Key Management as a Service Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Key Management as a Service Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Key Management as a Service Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Key Management as a Service Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 118: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: Key Management as a Service Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 120: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Key Management as a Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Key Management as a Service Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 123: Indian Key Management as a Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 124: Indian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 125: Indian Key Management as a Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 126: Indian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Key Management as a Service Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 129: Key Management as a Service Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Key Management as a Service Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Key Management as a

Service: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Key Management as a Service

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Key Management as a Service in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 136: Key Management as a Service Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Key Management as a Service in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 138: Key Management as a Service Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Key Management as a Service Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 140: Latin American Key Management as a Service Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 141: Latin American Key Management as a Service Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 142: Latin American Key Management as a Service Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 143: Latin American Demand for Key Management as a

Service in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 144: Latin American Key Management as a Service Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Key Management as a

Service in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Latin American Key Management as a Service Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 147: Argentinean Key Management as a Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 148: Argentinean Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 149: Argentinean Key Management as a Service Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 150: Argentinean Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Key Management as a Service Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 152: Argentinean Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 153: Key Management as a Service Market in Brazil by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 154: Brazilian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 155: Key Management as a Service Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 156: Brazilian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 157: Key Management as a Service Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

MEXICO

Table 159: Key Management as a Service Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 160: Mexican Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 161: Key Management as a Service Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 162: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Key Management as a Service Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Key Management as a Service

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Key Management as a Service

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 167: Rest of Latin America Key Management as a Service

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 168: Key Management as a Service Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Key Management as a Service

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Key Management as a Service Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 171: The Middle East Key Management as a Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 172: The Middle East Key Management as a Service Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Key Management as a Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 174: Key Management as a Service Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019

and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Key Management as a Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Key Management as a Service Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 177: The Middle East Key Management as a Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Key Management as a Service Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 179: Iranian Market for Key Management as a Service:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 180: Iranian Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Key

Management as a Service in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Key Management as a Service Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 183: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Key

Management as a Service in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 184: Key Management as a Service Market Share Shift in

Iran by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 185: Israeli Key Management as a Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 186: Israeli Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Key Management as a Service Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Israeli Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 189: Israeli Key Management as a Service Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 190: Israeli Key Management as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 191: Saudi Arabian Key Management as a Service Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Key Management as a Service Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Key Management as a Service

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Saudi Arabian Key Management as a Service Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Demand for Key Management as a Service

in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Key Management as a Service Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 197: Key Management as a Service Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 198: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Key Management as a Service Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS

2025

Table 201: Key Management as a Service Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 202: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 203: Key Management as a Service Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Key Management as a Service

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Key Management as a Service Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS

2025

Table 207: Key Management as a Service Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 208: Key Management as a Service Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 209: African Key Management as a Service Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 210: African Key Management as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Key Management as a Service Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Key Management as a Service Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 213: African Key Management as a Service Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 214: Key Management as a Service Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AMAZON WEB SERVICES

CIPHERCLOUD

EGNYTE

GEMALTO NV

GOOGLE, INC.

IBM CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798961/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001