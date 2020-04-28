New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798953/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.1 Billion by the year 2025, Wired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wired will reach a market size of US$798 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analog Devices, Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Broadcom Ltd.

General Electric Company

Infineon Technologies AG

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.

Monnit Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Omron Corporation

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Sensirion AG

Siemens AB

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

SmartThings

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798953/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

IoT Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

Sensors: A Definition

Types of IoT Sensors & Their Applications





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Ecosystem of IoT Connected Devices, the Cornerstone

for Growth of IoT Sensors

Opportunities for the Use of Sensors Explodes in Sync with the

Unstoppable Rise of the IoT Industry: Global IoT Spending by

Industry Vertical (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2020

The Front End of IoT, Sensors Remain Crucial to IoT Functions &

Success

Growing Number of Connected Devices Drives Opportunities Across

the IoT Technology Stack Including Sensors: Global Number of

Active Connected IoT Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Costing Over US$250,000 to Build Multi-Level IoT Solutions,

Smart Sensors Remain Vital for the Success of IoT Projects:

Average IoT Project Cost Breakdown (In %) by Cost Component

Falling Cost of Sensors Catalyze Demand for IoT Sensors

Continuously Falling Cost of IoT Sensors to Spur Proliferation

of Internet of Everything: Average Cost of IoT Sensors

(In US$) for the Years 2004, 2010, 2016 and 2020

Strong Growth in Smart Homes & Home Automation Bodes Well for

the Growth of IoT Sensors

The Robust Smart Home Industry Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Across the Entire Spectrum of IoT Technology Stack: Global

Smart Home Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,

2022 and 2024 by Type

The Rise of Smart Cities Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity

for IoT Sensors

It Takes Connected Sensors to Collect IoT Data & Build Smart

Cities: Global Smart Cities Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Supported by a Bright Future in Healthcare, IoT Wearables Ranks

Among the Many Growth Drivers in the Consumer IoT Space

Expanding Base of Wearable Devices Spurs Opportunities for IoT

Sensors in Wearables: Global Number of Connected Wearable

Devices (In Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Migration to Smart Agriculture Expands the Role of IoT in

Agriculture in Enhancing Productivity & Yields

With Sensors Representing the Key Hardware for Building

Intelligent IoT Systems, Robust Spending on IoT in Agriculture

to Benefit Demand for Smart Agriculture Sensors: Global Smart

Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 &

2023

Rising Global Investments in Industry 4.0 Drives Demand for

Cost Effective IoT Sensors

The Cultural Shift & Digital Makeover Driving Adoption of

Industry 4.0 Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for IoT

Sensors in Manufacturing: Global Smart Factory Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2022

As the Backbone of IoT, Developments in Wireless Networking

Technologies to Benefit Market Growth

Wireless Networking Technologies, A Primary Factor Influencing

the Success of IoT Projects & Thereby Opportunities in the IoT

Value Chain: Global Number of IoT Connections (In Million) by

Connectivity Type for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Sensor Fusion Makes IoT Sensors Smart

A Critical Step Towards Building Intelligent IoT Systems, IoT

Sensor Functionality Moves from Data Acquisition to Data

Fusion: Global Sensor Fusion Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Miniaturization of Sensors: Key to Empowering IoT Applications

Strong Growth in Smart Homes & Home Automation Bodes Well for

the Growth of IoT Sensors





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: IoT Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: IoT Sensors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Wired (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Wired (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Wireless (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Wireless (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Consumer IoT (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Consumer IoT (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Commercial IoT (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Commercial IoT (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Industrial IoT (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Industrial IoT (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US IoT Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States IoT Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: United States IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: United States IoT Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 17: Canadian IoT Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: IoT Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025

Table 19: Canadian IoT Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Market for IoT Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Japanese IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IoT

Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: IoT Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese IoT Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Chinese IoT Sensors Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Chinese Demand for IoT Sensors in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Chinese IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European IoT Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: European IoT Sensors Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: European IoT Sensors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European IoT Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 32: European IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European IoT Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 34: European IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 35: IoT Sensors Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: French IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2019 VS 2025

Table 37: IoT Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: French IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 39: IoT Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: German IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2019 VS 2025

Table 41: IoT Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 42: IoT Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian IoT Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Italian IoT Sensors Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Italian Demand for IoT Sensors in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Italian IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: United Kingdom Market for IoT Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 48: United Kingdom IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IoT

Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: IoT Sensors Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe IoT Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 52: Rest of Europe IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Rest of Europe IoT Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 54: Rest of Europe IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: IoT Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: IoT Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World IoT Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: IoT Sensors Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025

Table 61: Rest of World IoT Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Rest of World IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ANALOG DEVICES

BOSCH SENSORTEC GMBH

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

LIBELIUM COMUNICACIONES DISTRIBUIDAS SL

MONNIT CORPORATION

MURATA MANUFACTURING

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

OMRON CORPORATION

SENSIRION AG

SIEMENS AB

SILICON LABORATORIES

SMARTTHINGS INC.

TDK CORPORATION

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798953/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001