1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.1 Billion by the year 2025, Wired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wired will reach a market size of US$798 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
IoT Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Product Overview
Sensors: A Definition
Types of IoT Sensors & Their Applications
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Ecosystem of IoT Connected Devices, the Cornerstone
for Growth of IoT Sensors
Opportunities for the Use of Sensors Explodes in Sync with the
Unstoppable Rise of the IoT Industry: Global IoT Spending by
Industry Vertical (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2020
The Front End of IoT, Sensors Remain Crucial to IoT Functions &
Success
Growing Number of Connected Devices Drives Opportunities Across
the IoT Technology Stack Including Sensors: Global Number of
Active Connected IoT Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Costing Over US$250,000 to Build Multi-Level IoT Solutions,
Smart Sensors Remain Vital for the Success of IoT Projects:
Average IoT Project Cost Breakdown (In %) by Cost Component
Falling Cost of Sensors Catalyze Demand for IoT Sensors
Continuously Falling Cost of IoT Sensors to Spur Proliferation
of Internet of Everything: Average Cost of IoT Sensors
(In US$) for the Years 2004, 2010, 2016 and 2020
Strong Growth in Smart Homes & Home Automation Bodes Well for
the Growth of IoT Sensors
The Robust Smart Home Industry Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Across the Entire Spectrum of IoT Technology Stack: Global
Smart Home Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,
2022 and 2024 by Type
The Rise of Smart Cities Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity
for IoT Sensors
It Takes Connected Sensors to Collect IoT Data & Build Smart
Cities: Global Smart Cities Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Supported by a Bright Future in Healthcare, IoT Wearables Ranks
Among the Many Growth Drivers in the Consumer IoT Space
Expanding Base of Wearable Devices Spurs Opportunities for IoT
Sensors in Wearables: Global Number of Connected Wearable
Devices (In Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Migration to Smart Agriculture Expands the Role of IoT in
Agriculture in Enhancing Productivity & Yields
With Sensors Representing the Key Hardware for Building
Intelligent IoT Systems, Robust Spending on IoT in Agriculture
to Benefit Demand for Smart Agriculture Sensors: Global Smart
Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 &
2023
Rising Global Investments in Industry 4.0 Drives Demand for
Cost Effective IoT Sensors
The Cultural Shift & Digital Makeover Driving Adoption of
Industry 4.0 Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for IoT
Sensors in Manufacturing: Global Smart Factory Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2022
As the Backbone of IoT, Developments in Wireless Networking
Technologies to Benefit Market Growth
Wireless Networking Technologies, A Primary Factor Influencing
the Success of IoT Projects & Thereby Opportunities in the IoT
Value Chain: Global Number of IoT Connections (In Million) by
Connectivity Type for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Sensor Fusion Makes IoT Sensors Smart
A Critical Step Towards Building Intelligent IoT Systems, IoT
Sensor Functionality Moves from Data Acquisition to Data
Fusion: Global Sensor Fusion Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Miniaturization of Sensors: Key to Empowering IoT Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: IoT Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: IoT Sensors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Wired (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Wired (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Wireless (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Wireless (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Consumer IoT (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Consumer IoT (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Commercial IoT (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Commercial IoT (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Industrial IoT (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Industrial IoT (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US IoT Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States IoT Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: United States IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: United States IoT Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian IoT Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: IoT Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025
Table 19: Canadian IoT Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for IoT Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IoT
Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: IoT Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese IoT Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Chinese IoT Sensors Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Chinese Demand for IoT Sensors in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Chinese IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European IoT Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European IoT Sensors Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European IoT Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European IoT Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 32: European IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European IoT Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 34: European IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 35: IoT Sensors Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: French IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2019 VS 2025
Table 37: IoT Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 38: French IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 39: IoT Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: German IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2019 VS 2025
Table 41: IoT Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: IoT Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian IoT Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Italian IoT Sensors Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Italian Demand for IoT Sensors in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Italian IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for IoT Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IoT
Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: IoT Sensors Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe IoT Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 52: Rest of Europe IoT Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Rest of Europe IoT Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: IoT Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: IoT Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World IoT Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: IoT Sensors Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: Rest of World IoT Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Rest of World IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ANALOG DEVICES
BOSCH SENSORTEC GMBH
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
LIBELIUM COMUNICACIONES DISTRIBUIDAS SL
MONNIT CORPORATION
MURATA MANUFACTURING
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
OMRON CORPORATION
SENSIRION AG
SIEMENS AB
SILICON LABORATORIES
SMARTTHINGS INC.
TDK CORPORATION
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798953/?utm_source=GNW
