1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Billion by the year 2025, Inverter Duty Motors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$87.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$75.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inverter Duty Motors will reach a market size of US$297 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$732.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Adlee Powertronic Co., Ltd.

Bison Gear and Engineering Corporation

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

General Electric Company

Havells India Ltd.

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

WEG SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Motors Fuels Growth in the

Inverter Duty Motors Market

Competition

Global Inverter Duty Motors Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Inverter Duty Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Inverter Duty Motors Hold an Edge over Standard Motors in

Demanding Applications

Inverter Duty Motors Market to Benefit from Stable Growth

Prospects for Chemicals Industry

Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in

Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021

Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of

Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023

Bearing Protection: An Essential Prerequisite for Considering

Motors to be Inverter Duty or Inverter Ready

Increase in Oil & Gas Industry Activities Augurs Well for

Inverter Duty Motors Market

Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Investment in $

Billion for the Years 2015 through 2019

Global Drilling Activity: Number of Onshore and Offshore Wells

Drilled for the Period 2012-2018

Mining Industry: Another Major End-Use Market for Inverter Duty

Motors

Inverter Duty Motors Address the Unique Requirements of Food &

Beverage Sector

Growing Instances of Bearing Damage in AC Motors due to

Increased Installations of PWM VFDs

Changing Motor Efficiency Regulations & Energy Conservation

Standards to Impact Motors Industry

Product Overview

Inverter Duty Motors

Inverter Duty Motor Vs General Purpose Motor

Inverter Duty Motor Designs





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Inverter Duty Motors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Inverter Duty Motors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Inverter Duty Motors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Inverter Duty Motors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Inverter Duty Motors Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Inverter Duty Motors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Inverter Duty Motors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Inverter Duty Motors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Inverter Duty Motors Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Inverter Duty Motors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Inverter Duty Motors Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Inverter Duty Motors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Inverter Duty Motors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Inverter Duty Motors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Inverter Duty Motors Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Inverter Duty Motors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inverter Duty Motors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Inverter Duty Motors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Inverter Duty Motors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Inverter Duty Motors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Inverter Duty Motors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Inverter Duty Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Inverter Duty Motors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 55: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Inverter Duty Motors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Inverter Duty Motors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Inverter Duty Motors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Inverter Duty Motors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017





V. CURATED RESEARCH

