New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inverter Duty Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798947/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Billion by the year 2025, Inverter Duty Motors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$87.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$75.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inverter Duty Motors will reach a market size of US$297 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$732.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798947/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Motors Fuels Growth in the
Inverter Duty Motors Market
Competition
Global Inverter Duty Motors Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Inverter Duty Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Inverter Duty Motors Hold an Edge over Standard Motors in
Demanding Applications
Inverter Duty Motors Market to Benefit from Stable Growth
Prospects for Chemicals Industry
Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in
Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021
Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of
Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023
Bearing Protection: An Essential Prerequisite for Considering
Motors to be Inverter Duty or Inverter Ready
Increase in Oil & Gas Industry Activities Augurs Well for
Inverter Duty Motors Market
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Investment in $
Billion for the Years 2015 through 2019
Global Drilling Activity: Number of Onshore and Offshore Wells
Drilled for the Period 2012-2018
Mining Industry: Another Major End-Use Market for Inverter Duty
Motors
Inverter Duty Motors Address the Unique Requirements of Food &
Beverage Sector
Growing Instances of Bearing Damage in AC Motors due to
Increased Installations of PWM VFDs
Changing Motor Efficiency Regulations & Energy Conservation
Standards to Impact Motors Industry
Product Overview
Inverter Duty Motors
Inverter Duty Motor Vs General Purpose Motor
Inverter Duty Motor Designs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Inverter Duty Motors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Inverter Duty Motors Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Inverter Duty Motors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Inverter Duty Motors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Inverter Duty Motors Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Inverter Duty Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Inverter Duty Motors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Inverter Duty Motors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Inverter Duty Motors Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Inverter Duty Motors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Inverter Duty Motors Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Inverter Duty Motors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Inverter Duty Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Inverter Duty Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Inverter Duty Motors Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Inverter Duty Motors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inverter Duty Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Inverter Duty Motors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Inverter Duty Motors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Inverter Duty Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Inverter Duty Motors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Inverter Duty Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Inverter Duty Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Inverter Duty Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Inverter Duty Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Inverter Duty Motors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Inverter Duty Motors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Inverter Duty Motors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Inverter Duty Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Inverter Duty Motors Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
ADLEE POWERTRONIC
BISON GEAR AND ENGINEERING CORPORATION
CROMPTON GREAVES
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HAVELLS INDIA
NIDEC CORPORATION
REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SIEMENS AG
WEG SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798947/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: