Greenwood, MS, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 55,000 patients have successfully completed Diet Doc’s weight loss programs, with no slowing down in sight. The medical weight loss company say that their individualized approaches, doctor-managed plans, and powerful prescription options are the best investments one can make to ensure quick, safe and effective fat loss and weight management. Diet Doc’s experienced medical staff also understands how important it is that dieters see early results along their journey, as so many who continually struggle with their weight tend to lose focus or become discouraged when results are not seen after putting in serious effort and sacrifice. Shedding pounds quickly helps to keep dieters motivated and open to continuing the process, along with improving important health markers such as cholesterol and boosting the metabolism.

Diet Doc’s Jumpstart Diet, is giving clients across the U.S. incredible weight loss results within weeks. It’s secret rests in the formulation of comprehensive and customized diet planning that works for the individual. These plans are created by a certified physician who takes into account one’s eating habits, health status, emotional barriers, and a range of other factors that contribute to weight gain. The plan also includes a number of high-quality and effective diet aids that reduce snack cravings, stabilize mood and appetite, regulate energy, and tackle inflammation (which is a factor in obesity). Clients on the Jumpstart Diet are seeing overall improvements in mood, lowered stress levels, positive lifestyle changes and most importantly, rapid weight loss results of up to 15 lbs. per month. The Jumpstart Diet is a quick weight loss program with heart-healthy and balanced diet options, backed by a team of medical weight loss experts to assist with short-term as well as long-term weight loss goals.

Interested in what medical weight loss can do for you? New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

