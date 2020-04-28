The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) of Wereldhave N.V., which was held on April 24, 2020, has passed every proposed resolution with a strong voting result of 98% or more.

Matthijs Storm, CEO: “We would like to thank the shareholders for showing support during this period of strategic change. We are very pleased with this outcome. It shows that shareholders have confidence in our LifeCentral transformation program. We are convinced that the Wereldhave team will demonstrate strong value-creation by making everyday life easier and better for consumers, to create a thriving place for business for our valued tenants and outperforming returns for its shareholders.”

Attachment