4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Magnetic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$139.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$126.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Magnetic will reach a market size of US$233.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$464.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Intelligent Flow Meters Market - Growing Needs of End-Use

Industries to Ensure Strong Market Growth

Rapid Growth of Oil & Gas and Petroleum Sectors Bodes Well for

the Intelligent Flow Meters Market

Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: Sustained Demand for

Intelligent Flow Meters

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital

Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023,

2025

Intelligent Flow Meters to Benefit from the Stable Growth

Forecast for Chemical Industry

Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in

Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021

Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of

Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023

Strict Regulations for Water Treatment and Rising Demand for

Clean Drinking Water Drives Water & Wastewater Treatment

Market, Sustaining Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters

Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Market: Revenues in $

Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Product Overview

What is Flow Meter?

Intelligent Flow Meter: An Introduction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intelligent Flow Meter Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





