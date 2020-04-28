New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Flow Meter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798928/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Magnetic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$139.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$126.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Magnetic will reach a market size of US$233.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$464.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Intelligent Flow Meters Market - Growing Needs of End-Use
Industries to Ensure Strong Market Growth
Rapid Growth of Oil & Gas and Petroleum Sectors Bodes Well for
the Intelligent Flow Meters Market
Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: Sustained Demand for
Intelligent Flow Meters
Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital
Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023,
2025
Intelligent Flow Meters to Benefit from the Stable Growth
Forecast for Chemical Industry
Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in
Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021
Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of
Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023
Strict Regulations for Water Treatment and Rising Demand for
Clean Drinking Water Drives Water & Wastewater Treatment
Market, Sustaining Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters
Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Market: Revenues in $
Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Product Overview
What is Flow Meter?
Intelligent Flow Meter: An Introduction
Global Competitor Market Shares
Intelligent Flow Meter Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Intelligent Flow Meter Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Magnetic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Magnetic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Coriolis (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Coriolis (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Ultrasonic (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Ultrasonic (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Vortex (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Vortex (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Multiphase (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Multiphase (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Thermal (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Thermal (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Turbine (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Turbine (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Variable Area (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Variable Area (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Differential Pressure (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Differential Pressure (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Chemicals (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Chemicals (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Power generation (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Power generation (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Food and beverages (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: Food and beverages (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Metals & mining (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Metals & mining (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Oil & gas (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Oil & gas (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Paper & pulp (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Paper & pulp (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Water & wastewater (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: Water & wastewater (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 39: United States Intelligent Flow Meter Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: United States Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: United States Intelligent Flow Meter Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Intelligent Flow Meter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Canadian Intelligent Flow Meter Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Canadian Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 47: Japanese Market for Intelligent Flow Meter: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Japanese Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intelligent Flow Meter in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 51: Chinese Intelligent Flow Meter Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Chinese Intelligent Flow Meter Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Chinese Demand for Intelligent Flow Meter in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Chinese Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Intelligent Flow Meter Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Intelligent Flow Meter Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: European Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: European Intelligent Flow Meter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 58: European Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: European Intelligent Flow Meter Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Intelligent Flow Meter Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 64: French Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 65: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: German Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 69: Italian Intelligent Flow Meter Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Italian Intelligent Flow Meter Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 71: Italian Demand for Intelligent Flow Meter in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Italian Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Intelligent Flow Meter:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intelligent Flow Meter in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 76: Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Intelligent Flow Meter Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Europe Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Intelligent Flow Meter Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Intelligent Flow Meter Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Intelligent Flow Meter Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Rest of World Intelligent Flow Meter Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 88: Rest of World Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
AZBIL CORPORATION
BROOKS INSTRUMENT
EMERSON ELECTRIC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
KROHNE MESSTECHNIK GMBH
SIEMENS AG
SIERRA INSTRUMENTS, INC.
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
