Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 28, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 600,500 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from April 20, 2020 up to and including April 24, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.84 per share for a total consideration of €13.7 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.



The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 18,359,162 common shares for a total consideration of €392.6 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.