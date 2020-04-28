The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

On 6 April 2020, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) initiated a share buy-back programme to cover obligations arising under its long-term incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme will run until 20 May 2020 and comprise up to 245,000 shares, corresponding to 0.6% of Maersk Drilling’s share capital, subject to a maximum total purchase price of DKK 70 million.

The following transactions were executed under the programme from 20 April 2020 to 24 April 2020:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 90,888 14,641,306 20 April 2020 15,000 142.32 2,134,808 21 April 2020 14,807 136.70 2,024,079 22 April 2020 15,000 136.14 2,042,093 23 April 2020 10,000 149.58 1,495,789 24 April 2020 10,000 152.94 1,529,352 Total 64,807 9,226,124 Accumulated under the programme 155,695 23,867,430

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Maersk Drilling holds 155,695 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.37% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back programme is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the ‘Safe Harbour Regulation’. Further details on the terms of the share buy-back programme can be found in company announcement no. 7/2020 dated 6 April 2020.

