Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

28 April 2020 at 09.00 a.m.

Aktia updates internal principles for allocation of internal Group expenses and fund commissions

Aktia updates internal principles for allocation of internal Group expenses and fund commissions between the reported segments. In addition, currency income from incoming and outgoing payments have been transferred from net income from financial transactions to net commission income.

Aktia's comparable figures updated in accordance with the new principles for the periods 1–3/2019, 1–6/2019, 1–9/2019, and 1–12/2019 have been enclosed to this stock exchange release. The change affects the net commission income, other operating income, total operating income, other operating expenses, total operating expenses, operating profit and comparable operating profit in the Banking Business, Asset Management and Group Functions segments. The updated principles do not affect Aktia Group’s reported operating profit.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Andreas Lagerbohm, Director, Head of Group Finance

Tel. +358 10 247 6346, andreas.lagerbohm@aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) in 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

Attachment