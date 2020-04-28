Arbitral Tribunal Has Confirmed Coronaria Oy's Redemption Right to Silmäasema Oyj's Shares and Trading in Silmäasema’s Shares Has Been Suspended





Silmäasema Oyj

Stock Exchange Release – Tender Offer

28 April 2020 at 9:50 a.m. EEST



The Arbitral Tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has on 27 April 2020 confirmed that Coronaria Oy (“Coronaria”) has the right to redeem the minority shares in Silmäasema Oyj (“Silmäasema”) and that Coronaria has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the Arbitral Tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

Silmäasema has on 16 April 2020 submitted a delisting application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd concerning its shares. Silmäasema has requested in the application that the quotation of its shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd be terminated as soon as possible upon Coronaria having gained title to all the shares in Silmäasema in the redemption proceedings.

Pursuant to the confirmation of Coronaria's redemption right, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd has terminated public trading in Silmäasema’s shares today at 9:02 a.m. The posting of the security and the subsequent delisting of Silmäasema’s shares will be announced through a separate stock exchange release.



