MADISON, Wis., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx announced today the promotion of Serena Conard to the role of Vice President of Customer Service. Conard’s previous roles as Strategic Global Account Manager and Director of Strategic Accounts at RateLinx have prepared her well for this new position. Previous to RateLinx, Serena spent over five years at Plexus Corp. as Supply Chain Productivity Manager and Planning Manager. As VP of Customer Service, Conard will lead the Customer Services team in a leading-edge service model to improve customer relationships with problem-solving speed and efficiency.



“We are fortunate to have Serena on our team,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and a results-driven mentality, ready to drive our customer service team forward, focusing on customer engagement, growth, and implementation.”

“At RateLinx, the customer is the center of everything we do,” Serena said. “Our continued rapid growth depends on the success of our customers, and this is a responsibility we take seriously. I am excited about leading this team into our next phase of growth!”

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

