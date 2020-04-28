Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fruit Snack Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fruit Snack Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in consumer's inclination toward healthy eating habits, increasing purchasing power of middle-class pollution in emerging economies, and impact of china's emerging healthy living trend.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in Consumer's Inclination Toward Healthy Eating Habits

3.1.2 Increasing Purchasing Power of Middle-Class Pollution in Emerging Economies

3.1.3 Impact of China's Emerging Healthy Living Trend

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Fruit Snack Market, By Distribution Channel

4.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

4.2 Online Retailing

4.3 Convenience Stores

4.4 Specialist Retailers

4.5 Mainstream

4.6 Other Distribution Channels



5 Fruit Snack Market, By Type

5.1 Sweets & Savoury

5.1.1 Extruded Strips

5.1.2 Freeze Dried

5.1.3 Other Sweets & Savoury Types

5.2 Dairy

5.3 Beverages

5.4 Other Types



6 Fruit Snack Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Sensible Foods

8.2 Crispy Green Inc.

8.3 The Hershey Company

8.4 Brothers International Food Corporation

8.5 Peeled Snacks

8.6 Little Duck Organics

8.7 The Isofrut Company Inc.

8.8 Burton and Bamber Company Ltd.

8.9 Welch Foods Inc.

8.10 General Mills Inc.

8.11 SunOpta

8.12 Kellogg Co.

8.13 Crunchies Food Company

8.14 Sunkist Growers, Inc.

8.15 Flaper

8.16 Bare Foods

8.17 Whitewave Services

8.18 Tropical Foods



