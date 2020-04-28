Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (Ophthalmology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.



The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) and features dormant and discontinued projects.



The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies/Universities/Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 2 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.



Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (Ophthalmology).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (Ophthalmology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (Ophthalmology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (Ophthalmology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (Ophthalmology).

Reasons to Buy

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (Ophthalmology).

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (Ophthalmology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Report Coverage



3. Overview



4. Therapeutics Development

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes

5. Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

6. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

Aptitude Medical Systems Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Focal Point Pharmaceuticals Inc

Novartis AG

7. Drug Profiles



methotrexate

OM-101

PRM-167

XOMA-089

8. Dormant Projects



9. Product Development Milestones



10. Featured News & Press Releases

Feb 24, 2020: Aldeyra Therapeutics provides update on its proliferative vitreoretinopathy drug candidate at 2020 Research & Development Day

Dec 20, 2019: Aldeyra Therapeutics enrols first patient in Phase III GUARD study

Sep 24, 2019: Aldeyra Therapeutics receives Fast Track Designation for ADX-2191 for the prevention of Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy

May 07, 2012: Promedior Presents Preclinical Data Of Pentraxin-2 At ARVO Annual Meeting

May 01, 2012: Promedior To Present Preclinical Data Of Pentraxin-2 At ARVO Annual Meeting

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ssfw99

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900