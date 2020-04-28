Johan Görsjö, Director of Product Management, Agama Technologies(Linköping, Sweden, April 28, 2020) – Agama, the specialist in video service quality and customer experience, launches new version 6.0 of its leading video analytics suite, including new collaboration features and integration support, along with even more powerful analytics.

To meet the needs from increasing work pace, remote work and distributed teams, one of the Agama cornerstones – collaboration – is more important than ever. Therefore, the new version 6.0 of the Agama Video Analytics solution supports integrations with leading collaboration platforms, and the new Agama Widget SDK supports data integration from any source into the solution.

“Sharing information quickly and easily on collaboration platforms such as Slack or MS Teams is an integral part of many workflows. The new collaboration features in Agama version 6.0 allow insights to be shared and annotated seamlessly between stakeholders and team members,” says Johan Görsjö, Director of Product Management at Agama. “I’m also very excited to announce the Agama Widget SDK – a complete environment for operators to build and deploy widgets to integrate with any kind of data source – directly in the Agama dashboards, for correlation and further insights,” he continues.

With the new release, Agama also widens the scope for Head-end monitoring and assurance with IP-SDI capabilities, enabling monitoring of baseband video services over IP, also in virtualized and cloud head-ends. This provides a single pane of glass transparency in all types of head-end scenarios, making every processing step transparent and verifiable. In the head-end visualization area, a new Penalty box functionality is introduced to directly show thumbnails of impacted channels, for quick visual confirmation and highlighting of problems.

At its core, the Agama solution is focused on providing the best video performance insights in the market. The OTT 360 and all new IPTV 360 Analytics add-ons visualise the real-time flow from head-end, through the IP network or CDN to consumer device for all services, directly pinpointing customer impact and where problems are originating. These analytics apps enable teams to go from overviews to deep insights in a few clicks, drilling down into key aspects such as Delivery, Player performance and Customer Experience.

The Agama version 6.0 is available now. Learn more at www.agama.tv/v6.

