This pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Periodontitis (Mouth & Dental Disorders), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.



The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Periodontitis pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Periodontitis and features dormant and discontinued projects.



The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies/Universities/Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase II, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 5, 4, 4 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2 and 1 molecules, respectively.



Periodontitis pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Periodontitis.

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Periodontitis by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Periodontitis therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Periodontitis therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Periodontitis.

Aug 26, 2019: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals initiates phase 2a study of AMY-101 in adults with periodontal inflammation and gingivitis

Dec 13, 2017: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results from a Phase I Trial of its new complement C3 inhibitor AMY-101

Jun 15, 2016: Noveome Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ST266 to Treat Patients with Periodontitis

Mar 07, 2016: Penn Team Reverses Signs of Naturally Occurring Chronic Periodontitis

May 20, 2014: Penn Team Identifies Promising New Target for Gum Disease Treatment

