Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital OOH - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital OOH Market is projected to grow by US$13.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.9%.

Billboard, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.5 Billion by the year 2025, Billboard will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$365 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$835.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Billboard will reach a market size of US$967.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Adams Outdoor Advertising
  • AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • APG - SGA S.A.
  • Bell Media
  • Broadsign International LLC
  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
  • Daktronics, Inc.
  • JCDecaux Group
  • Lamar Advertising Company
  • oOh!media Limited
  • Outfront Media, Inc.
  • Pattison Outdoor Advertising
  • Primedia Outdoor
  • Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • An Introduction to Digital OOH
  • Digital OOH: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
  • A Brief Overview of Trends Shaping the DOOH Market
  • Product Segment Analysis
  • Digital Billboards: Prominent Category
  • Digital Billboards Vs. Traditional Billboards
  • Transit Media Emerges as New Growth Vertical
  • Rising Demand for Street Furniture
  • Some Forms of Street Furniture
  • While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
  • Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Digital OOH Market
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Digital OOH: Fragmented Marketplace
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising Creates Fertile Environment for Digital OOH
  • A Note on Evolution of Outdoor Advertising
  • Leading Advertisers in OOH Spending Globally
  • Digital OOH Rides on the Urbanization Wave
  • Urban Skyscrapers with Building Wrap Screens Drive Adoption
  • Increased Vehicular Traffic in Urban Territories Augurs Well
  • Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DOOH
  • Airports: Niche Segment
  • Smart Airports to Widen Airport DOOH
  • Programmatic Approach Steps In to Instigate Broad-based Opportunities for Digital OOH
  • Fragmented In-Home Advertising Extends Opportunities
  • Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum
  • Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Digital OOH
  • AI and Data Analytics Come to the Fore to Enhance DOOH Capabilities
  • Smartboards Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads
  • Gesture Technology Proliferates the DOOH Vertical
  • The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen Glad-vertising
  • Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software Proliferate DOOH Domain
  • Issues & Challenges
  • Lack of Measurement: A Key Impediment
  • Unconventional Pricing Models
  • Issues with Targeting & Attribution
  • Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels
  • Municipal Contracts: Inducing Uncertainty into Business
  • Unfavorable Regulations for Outdoor Advertising
  • Competition from Established & Emerging Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 45)

