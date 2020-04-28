Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.5%.



Fingerprint, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7 Billion by the year 2025, Fingerprint will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$114.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$202.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Fingerprint will reach a market size of US$817.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AllTrust Networks

CashFlows Europe Limited

Cross Match Technologies Inc.

Cyber-SIGN Inc.

Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.

Gemalto N.V.

HID Global

IDEMIA

Ingenico S.A.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Precise Biometrics AB

Suprema

VoiceVault Inc.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Biometrics: A Growing Solution to Address Financial Fraud and Security Breaches

Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector

Growing Role of Biometrics

Financial Services Firms and Banks Actively Pursue Deployment of Biometrics Solutions

Outlook

Geographic Market Analysis

Fingerprint Scan Technology Leads, Vein Recognition Gains Traction

Application of Biometrics Technology in Financial Services Sector

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Banks See More Deployment of Vein Recognition Biometrics

Multi-modal Biometrics Gain Momentum

Partnerships: Order of the day for BFIS

Behavioral Biometrics Witness Growth Amid Digital Transformation of Banking Activities

Biometrics-enabled Smartphones Transform Mobile Banking Services

Unreliability and Vulnerability of Traditional Authentication Methods Fuels Adoption of Biometrics Solutions

Biometrics to Deal with Card-Not-Present (CNP) Fraud

Banks Focus on Mobile Devices for Convenient and Secure Authentication

Biometric Payment Cards: Drive Growth

Growing Prominence of Mobile Banking Spurs Opportunities for Biometrics

Biometrics-enabled Smartphones Transform Mobile Banking Services

Biometrics for Enterprise Mobile Banking Apps

Biometrics Enable Banks to Improve Customer Engagement Levels

Voice Biometrics Continues to Gain Growth

Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth

Facial Recognition Growing in Popularity

Select Innovations in Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Sector: A Review

Identity Verification: A Major Growth Area for Biometrics Use in Banks

On-Cloud Biometrics Gain Popularity

Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on Rise

Rise in ATM Installations: Opportunity for Biometrics Technology

Biometrics Enables Financial Inclusion

Expanding Social Network Footprint of Financial Organizations: Opportunities for Biometrics Technology

Access Control: A Potential Application Area

Biometrics: An Introduction

Summary of Biometric Recognition Techniques

Technology that Links Payment Accounts to Users' Biometrics Directly

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aso43v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900