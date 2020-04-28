Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.5%.

Fingerprint, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7 Billion by the year 2025, Fingerprint will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$114.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$202.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Fingerprint will reach a market size of US$817.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • AllTrust Networks
  • CashFlows Europe Limited
  • Cross Match Technologies Inc.
  • Cyber-SIGN Inc.
  • Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.
  • Gemalto N.V.
  • HID Global
  • IDEMIA
  • Ingenico S.A.
  • Nuance Communications Inc.
  • Precise Biometrics AB
  • Suprema
  • VoiceVault Inc.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Biometrics: A Growing Solution to Address Financial Fraud and Security Breaches
  • Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector
  • Growing Role of Biometrics
  • Financial Services Firms and Banks Actively Pursue Deployment of Biometrics Solutions
  • Outlook
  • Geographic Market Analysis
  • Fingerprint Scan Technology Leads, Vein Recognition Gains Traction
  • Application of Biometrics Technology in Financial Services Sector
  • Competition
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Banks See More Deployment of Vein Recognition Biometrics
  • Multi-modal Biometrics Gain Momentum
  • Partnerships: Order of the day for BFIS
  • Behavioral Biometrics Witness Growth Amid Digital Transformation of Banking Activities
  • Biometrics-enabled Smartphones Transform Mobile Banking Services
  • Unreliability and Vulnerability of Traditional Authentication Methods Fuels Adoption of Biometrics Solutions
  • Biometrics to Deal with Card-Not-Present (CNP) Fraud
  • Banks Focus on Mobile Devices for Convenient and Secure Authentication
  • Biometric Payment Cards: Drive Growth
  • Growing Prominence of Mobile Banking Spurs Opportunities for Biometrics
  • Biometrics-enabled Smartphones Transform Mobile Banking Services
  • Biometrics for Enterprise Mobile Banking Apps
  • Biometrics Enable Banks to Improve Customer Engagement Levels
  • Voice Biometrics Continues to Gain Growth
  • Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth
  • Facial Recognition Growing in Popularity
  • Select Innovations in Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Sector: A Review
  • Identity Verification: A Major Growth Area for Biometrics Use in Banks
  • On-Cloud Biometrics Gain Popularity
  • Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on Rise
  • Rise in ATM Installations: Opportunity for Biometrics Technology
  • Biometrics Enables Financial Inclusion
  • Expanding Social Network Footprint of Financial Organizations: Opportunities for Biometrics Technology
  • Access Control: A Potential Application Area
  • Biometrics: An Introduction
  • Summary of Biometric Recognition Techniques
  • Technology that Links Payment Accounts to Users' Biometrics Directly

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)

