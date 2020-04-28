NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 28, 2020 at 12:00 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200428093354_2
Transaction date: 2020-04-27
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13,000 Unit price: 1.04 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,700 Unit price: 0.97 EUR
(3): Volume: 5,379 Unit price: 0.98 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 20,079 Volume weighted average price: 1.018 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
