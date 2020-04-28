Havila Shipping ASA held the Extraordinary General Meeting on 28 April 2020 at 10:00 hrs.
All the matters for consideration were approved.
The minutes from the meeting is attached.
For additional information please contact:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
