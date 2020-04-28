Havila Shipping ASA held the Extraordinary General Meeting on 28 April 2020 at 10:00 hrs.

All the matters for consideration were approved.

The minutes from the meeting is attached.

For additional information please contact:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

