Countries are responding to the spread of the COVID-19 virus by increasing their testing capacity to identify and isolate those affected. Many of the testing sites are planned in locations such as car parks where it may be difficult to connect to mains electricity. As a result the demand for portable generators has soared. There has also been increased demand for back-up generators from hospitals in the US as many fear losing power due to the severe storms sweeping the country.



Several energy companies have responded to the increased demand for power generators during the pandemic. Aggreko has announced it will donate 13,000 small generators to COVID-19 testing sites in the UK while in the US Mesa Natural Gas Solutions and Crusoe Energy Systems have joined together to donate power for computing modules researching potential therapies for COVID-19 through the Folding@Home Consortium.



