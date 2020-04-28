ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 April 2020 at 12.15 EEST



Orion Corporation: Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 1 May 2020





Mr. Markku Huhta-Koivisto, Senior Vice President, Growth Projects and member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group will retire in July 2020. He will step aside from his current positions and leave the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group as of 1 May 2020.

Markku Huhta-Koivisto’s responsibilities will be transferred to other members of the Executive Management Board and other management, and no successor to the Executive Management Board for Mr. Huhta-Koivisto will be appointed.

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, says:

”Markku Huhta-Koivisto has made a long and distinguished career in Orion. Versatile experience from different positions has given Markku an extremely robust and wide expertise in pharmaceutical business. This has been very valuable for Orion in the development of the company in various stages. It is my pleasure to thank Markku for his excellent contribution when leading various parts of Orion during many decades.”

Markku Huhta-Koivisto says:

”With wistful feelings I will retire from Orion after 37.5 years of service. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to work in many leadership positions in different parts of Orion with very committed and talented professionals. While leaving Orion, I look to the company’s future with a great deal of confidence.”



Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3692, +358 50 966 3692

timo.lappalainen@orion.fi

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

