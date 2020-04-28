Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Gun Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Ammunition Type; Accessories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air gun market accounted for US$ 2,045.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 3,987.0 Mn by 2027.



The air gun market is accelerating a decent pace, and over the past half-decade, the manufacturers are experiencing substantial demand for their products from direct customers as well as online distributors. The air gun are not considered as firearms, and owing to this, the establishing of newer manufacturing plants is easier. The global air gun market is fragmented with significant number of players operating across the globe, and over the years, the number of manufacturers is increasing. The increase in manufacturers is boosting the global air gun market by offering an increased number of products.



Currently, the air gun market is heavily fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies with strong regional presence. However, the air gun market constitutes few prominent market players including Airforce Airguns, Velocity Outdoor Inc., Daisy Outdoor Products, Feinwerkbau GmbH, GAMO Outdoor, S.L.U, Morini Competition Arm SA, Smith & Wesson with global presence and diverse customer base. The global air gun market continues to witness a significant proportion of product launches among the leading market players operating in the air gun market. Factors such as the presence of a high number of market players and high market competitiveness along with limited organic growth opportunities have attributed to significant product developments. Along with periodic modification into the existing industry standard practice with consistent advancement in technology is anticipated, which would continue to offer market growth opportunities for air gun market players.



The demand for air rifles is growing at a faster pace in APAC due to the increasing number of sports events as well as the mounting interest of citizens in animal hunting. APAC is a paradise for the mountain predator for hunting a huge variety of wild goats and sheep. The region also offers immense scope for hunters to hunt stags, gazelles, bears, roe deer, etc. In Australia, China, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries, among others, hunting is legal. For instance, in Australia, the hunting is regulated independently by each territory and state government, which govern through different laws, license requirement, and fee and fine structures. In Japan, the hunter should be 18 years and more for getting a license for using air gun and projectiles (rifles and shotguns). Moreover, there are several upcoming sports event in pipeline in 2020, which has shooting as one the sports, e.g., 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championships (June 2020), 2020 Summer Olympics, 2020 Summer Paralympics, and World and continental shooting events. The growing demand for air rifles across these countries with the increasing interest in hunting games as well as for sports events is boosting the air gun market across APAC countries except India.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global air gun market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global air gun market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Air Gun - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 Air Gun Market - North America PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Air Gun Market - Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Air Gun Market - APAC PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Air Gun Market - MEA PEST Analysis

4.3.5 Air Gun Market - SAM PEST Analysis



5. Air Gun Market - Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of Sporting Events

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Air Gun Manufacturers and Online Distributors Across the Globe

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing number of Stringent Regulation Regarding Possession of Air Guns

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Escalating Demand of Air Rifles in APAC and MEA

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Reduction in Prices of Air Gun in Developing Countries is Expected to Drive the Market

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Air Gun Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Air Gun Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players



7. Air Gun Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Air Gun Market Revenue Share, by Product (2018 and 2027)

7.3 Rifles

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Rifles: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4 Pistols

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Pistols: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis



8. Air Gun Market Analysis - By Ammunition Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Air Gun Market Revenue Share, by Ammunition Type (2018 and 2027)

8.3 Airgun Pellets

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Airgun Pellets: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 Airgun BB's

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Airgun BBs: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

8.5 Big Bore Pellets

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Big Bore Pellets: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

8.6 Hunting Pellets

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Hunting Pellets: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

8.7 Cleaning Pellets

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Cleaning Pellets: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis



9. Airgun Market Analysis - By Accessories

9.1 Overview

9.2 Air Gun Market Revenue Share, by Accessories (2018 and 2027)

9.3 Scopes

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Scopes: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

9.4 Sights

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Sights: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

9.5 Mounts

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Mounts: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

9.6 Binoculars

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Binoculars: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

9.7 Compressors

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Compressors: Air Gun Market Forecast and Analysis

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



10. Global Air Gun Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Air Gun Market

10.3 Europe Air Gun Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.4 APAC: Air Gun Market

10.5 MEA: Air Gun Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.6 SAM: Air Gun Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Feinwerkbau GmbH

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Carl Walther GmbH

12.3 Morini Competition Arm SA

12.4 Daisy Outdoor Products Inc.

12.5 Smith & Wesson

12.6 Airforce Airguns

12.7 Velocity Outdoor Inc.

12.8 Sport Manufacturing Group Inc.

12.9 STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

12.10 GAMO OUTDOOR, S.L.U.



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41hx72

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900