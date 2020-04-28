Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Product form; Application, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hand sanitizer market in APAC was valued at US$ 501.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10,198.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.6% during 2019-2027.



Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers such as foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers are available in the market. Most of the market players offer both the alcohol-based and non-alcoholic hand sanitizers. These sanitizers kill 99.9% of infectious germs and keep the hands clean. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers coupled with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E and shea extract, which kills most of the common germs & leaves hands feeling soft & clean. The gel-based hand sanitizers are generally used in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, and movie theatres, which helps in killing disease causing germs.



Based on type, the hand sanitizer market in APAC is segmented into product form, application, and distribution channel. Based on product type, hand sanitizer market in APAC is bifurcated into alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. The alcohol-based hand sanitizers are mostly preferable along with hand washing with soap and water in most situations in the healthcare setting. This type of hand sanitizer is generally more effective at killing microorganisms. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers contain some combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol. Products that contain 60%-95% alcohol are most effective. Alcohol rubbing kills many different kinds of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria and TB bacteria. The optimum concentration of alcohol required to kill bacteria in healthcare sector is 70-95%.



Based on region, the hand sanitizer market in APAC is segmented into Australia, China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC. China holds the largest share of the hand sanitizer market in APAC, which is followed by Japan and India. The demand for hand sanitizer is expanding in China, due to the growing concerns related to health and hygiene. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is creating awareness among the population to be more inclined towards personal hygiene. Additionally, the government is introducing common public health initiatives to promote hand washing and to improve the quality of life by avoiding diseases. Considering the current pandemic situation of coronavirus, there is a huge demand for all types of hand sanitizers among the consumers of China, Japan, Hong Kong, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries, which in turn is propelling the growth of the hand sanitizer market in APAC.



Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Unilever, The Himalaya Drug Company, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited, GOJO Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble., S.C. Johnson & Son, and Ecolab are among the key players present in the hand sanitizer market of APAC.



The overall Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the hand sanitizer market in APAC. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in hand sanitizers



