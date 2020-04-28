Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global bridges, gateways and routers market as it emerges from the Covid-19 shut down.



The global bridges, gateways and routers market was worth $153.55 billion in 2019.



The bridges, gateways and routers market covered in this report by application into household, commercial, industry, transportation and by end-use into indoor, outdoor.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the bridges, gateways and routers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Bridges, Gateways And Routers market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider bridges, gateways and routers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The bridges, gateways and routers market section of the report gives context. It compares the bridges, gateways and routers market with other segments of the bridges, gateways and routers market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, bridges, gateways and routers indicators comparison.

Major players in the bridges, gateways and routers market are Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Netgear Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Notion, Intel Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Asustek Computer Inc.



The bridges, gateways and routers market consists of sales of bridges, gateways and routers and related services for networking purposes. Bridges, gateways and routers establishments produce the devices which are used for networking and manage the amount of traffic, allow data to flow from one discrete network to another and connect two different networks and sorts incoming data and distribute it to the correct destination.



Routers are the easy target for the hackers and an increase in these types of activities can hinder the growth of the routers market in the forecast period. The telecommunication hardware industry is increasingly targeted by hackers, so exposing various security issues. Hackers either disrupt, intercept or deny communications. Despite various measures taken by the companies, data theft still remains a main concern. For instance, researchers from Red Balloon, a security firm, discovered a remote attack method used by the hackers to target Cisco's 1001-X series router and hack all the data and commands sent through that particular device. Issues with cybersecurity thereby restrain the growth of the market.



The impact of digitization across all industries is driving the use of wireless technologies and equipment in developed and developing countries. Rising data traffic, growth in public WiFi and emerging 4G and 5G technologies are driving the growth of wireless equipment that involves bridges, gateways and routers to transfer data over a network. Moreover, many companies are shifting from traditional communications systems such as fixed line technologies to wireless and mobile technologies. For instance, according to a report by the US Health Department, 50.8% of American households were wireless by the end of 2016, thereby indicating a decrease in wireline usage.



In July 2019, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired Acacia Communications Inc. for $2.6 billion on a fully diluted basis net of cash and marketable securities. The acquisition will benefit Cisco for meeting customer demand for more robust networks. The acquisition will bring Acacia's high-speed digital signal processing (DSP) technologies and this will allow Cisco to remain competitive in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Characteristics



3. Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Bridges, Gateways And Routers Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Bridges, Gateways And Routers Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



7. China Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



8. India Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



9. Japan Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



10. Australia Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



11. Indonesia Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



12. South Korea Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



13. Western Europe Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



14. UK Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



15. Germany Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



16. France Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



17. Eastern Europe Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



18. Russia Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



19. North America Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



20. USA Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



21. South America Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



22. Brazil Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



23. Middle East Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



24. Africa Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



25. Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. D-Link Corporation

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Netgear Inc

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Notion

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market



27. Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Trends And Strategies



28. Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



