Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global low power transformers market as it emerges from the Covid-19 shut down.



The global low power transformers market was worth $93.6 billion in 2019.



The low power transformer market covered in this report is segmented by product type into split-core, solid-core. It is also segmented by application into power plants, factory, other.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the low power transformers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Low Power Transformers market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider low power transformers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The low power transformers market section of the report gives context. It compares the low power transformers market with other segments of the low power transformers market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, low power transformers indicators comparison.

Major players in the low power transformers market are Eaton, Wurth Elektronik, Analog Devices, RITZ Instrument Transformers, Bourns, Osram, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Dechang Electronics, Leviton.



The low power transformers market consists of sales of low power transformers. A low power transformer is a static device that works on the principles of mutual induction to transform power from one circuit to another circuit without changing frequency. Low power transformers manufacturing establishments manufactures power transformers with ratings of 100 MVA to 500 MVA.



Transformer manufacturing market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power. For instance, in 2018, The US Department of Energy (DOE) invested $7.5 million to support research and development of smart transformers for grid resiliency. Companies should consider investing in technologies to produce smart transformers for commercial establishments.



The low power transformers market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets. Emerging markets growth was aided by rising disposable income, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments in these countries. For instance, according to a report by the IMF in 2018, emerging markets and developing economies together registered a growth of 4.3% in 2015 and this increased to 4.7% in 2018. Thus, strong economic growth boosted the demand for electrical products thereby driving the market for low power transformers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Low Power Transformers Market Characteristics



3. Low Power Transformers Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Low Power Transformers Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Low Power Transformers Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Low Power Transformers Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Low Power Transformers Market, Segmentation By Product type , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Low Power Transformers Market, Segmentation By Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Low Power Transformers Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Low Power Transformers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Low Power Transformers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Low Power Transformers Market



7. China Low Power Transformers Market



8. India Low Power Transformers Market



9. Japan Low Power Transformers Market



10. Australia Low Power Transformers Market



11. Indonesia Low Power Transformers Market



12. South Korea Low Power Transformers Market



13. Western Europe Low Power Transformers Market



14. UK Low Power Transformers Market



15. Germany Low Power Transformers Market



16. France Low Power Transformers Market



17. Eastern Europe Low Power Transformers Market



18. Russia Low Power Transformers Market



19. North America Low Power Transformers Market



20. USA Low Power Transformers Market



21. South America Low Power Transformers Market



22. Brazil Low Power Transformers Market



23. Middle East Low Power Transformers Market



24. Africa Low Power Transformers Market



25. Low Power Transformers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Low Power Transformers Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Low Power Transformers Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Eaton

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Wurth Elektronik

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Analog Devices

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. RITZ Instrument Transformers

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Bourns

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Low Power Transformers Market



27. Low Power Transformers Market Trends And Strategies



28. Low Power Transformers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright and Disclaimer



