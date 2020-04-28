Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global low power transformers market as it emerges from the Covid-19 shut down.
The global low power transformers market was worth $93.6 billion in 2019.
The low power transformer market covered in this report is segmented by product type into split-core, solid-core. It is also segmented by application into power plants, factory, other.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the low power transformers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Low Power Transformers market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider low power transformers market, and compares it with other markets.
Major players in the low power transformers market are Eaton, Wurth Elektronik, Analog Devices, RITZ Instrument Transformers, Bourns, Osram, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Dechang Electronics, Leviton.
The low power transformers market consists of sales of low power transformers. A low power transformer is a static device that works on the principles of mutual induction to transform power from one circuit to another circuit without changing frequency. Low power transformers manufacturing establishments manufactures power transformers with ratings of 100 MVA to 500 MVA.
Transformer manufacturing market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power. For instance, in 2018, The US Department of Energy (DOE) invested $7.5 million to support research and development of smart transformers for grid resiliency. Companies should consider investing in technologies to produce smart transformers for commercial establishments.
The low power transformers market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets. Emerging markets growth was aided by rising disposable income, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments in these countries. For instance, according to a report by the IMF in 2018, emerging markets and developing economies together registered a growth of 4.3% in 2015 and this increased to 4.7% in 2018. Thus, strong economic growth boosted the demand for electrical products thereby driving the market for low power transformers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Low Power Transformers Market Characteristics
3. Low Power Transformers Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Low Power Transformers Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Low Power Transformers Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Low Power Transformers Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Low Power Transformers Market, Segmentation By Product type , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Low Power Transformers Market, Segmentation By Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Low Power Transformers Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Low Power Transformers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Low Power Transformers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Low Power Transformers Market
7. China Low Power Transformers Market
8. India Low Power Transformers Market
9. Japan Low Power Transformers Market
10. Australia Low Power Transformers Market
11. Indonesia Low Power Transformers Market
12. South Korea Low Power Transformers Market
13. Western Europe Low Power Transformers Market
14. UK Low Power Transformers Market
15. Germany Low Power Transformers Market
16. France Low Power Transformers Market
17. Eastern Europe Low Power Transformers Market
18. Russia Low Power Transformers Market
19. North America Low Power Transformers Market
20. USA Low Power Transformers Market
21. South America Low Power Transformers Market
22. Brazil Low Power Transformers Market
23. Middle East Low Power Transformers Market
24. Africa Low Power Transformers Market
25. Low Power Transformers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Low Power Transformers Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Low Power Transformers Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Eaton
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. Wurth Elektronik
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Analog Devices
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. RITZ Instrument Transformers
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. Bourns
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Low Power Transformers Market
27. Low Power Transformers Market Trends And Strategies
28. Low Power Transformers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qc6wf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: