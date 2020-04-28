Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Seat Belt Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive seat belt market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.44% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$9.678 billion in 2024 from US$8.881 billion in 2018. The automotive seatbelt market is expected to witness a significant increase in demand over the coming years owing to growing awareness regarding safety and strict traffic rules. A seat belt which is also called a safety belt or a safety harness is a vehicle safety device designed to secure the persons present inside the vehicle in case the vehicle crashes or comes to a stop.



Seat belts reduce the chances of death or serious injuries in a traffic collision and do this by reducing the force of secondary impacts with interior strike hazards, by keeping persons inside positioned correctly so that they are in the range where the airbag has maximum effectiveness (if equipped) and by preventing the persons inside being ejected from the vehicle in the event of a crash or if the vehicle rolls over. Increasing automotive production across the region, combined with stricter regulations and standards regarding safety is boosting the growth of the automotive seat belt market across the globe.



By Type



By type, the global automotive seat belt market is segmented as two-point, three-point, belt-in-seat, automatic, and others. Three-Point seat belt is expected to prevail as the significant segment for the global automotive seat belt market. as it is widely preferred across the vehicle type because it provides a good amount of protection to the driver and passengers.



By Vehicle Type



By vehicle type, the global automotive seatbelt market is segmented as a compact car, mid-size car, and large car. The compact car segment promises to hold significant market share in the global automotive seat belt market due to its preference over other vehicle types.



By Geography



Geographically, the global automotive seat belt market is segmented as North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and South America. Asia Pacific is the most lucrative region in the global automotive seat belt market, both in terms of value and volume. The Asia Pacific automotive industry is booming on the back of rapid urbanization in the emerging economies of China and India. Europe is also is one of the biggest manufacturers of automobiles which is expected to have a positive impact on the automotive seatbelt market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology and Assumptions

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Trends and Overview

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Automotive Seatbelt Market Analysis, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Webbing

5.3. Buckles

5.4. Others



6. Global Automotive Seatbelt Market Analysis, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Two-Point

6.3. Three-Point

6.4. Belt-In-Seat

6.5. Automatic

6.6. Others



7. Global Automotive Seatbelt Market Analysis, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Retractor

7.3. Pre-Tensioner

7.4. Active Seat Belt

7.5. Bag-In-Belt

7.6. Load Limiter



8. Global Automotive Seatbelt Market Analysis, by Vehicle Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Compact Car

8.3. Mid-Size Car

8.4. Large Car



9. Automotive Seatbelt Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. USA

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. Brazil

9.3.2. Argentina

9.3.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Germany

9.4.2. France

9.4.3. United Kingdom

9.4.4. Spain

9.4.5. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Israel

9.5.2. Saudi Arabia

9.5.3. UAE

9.5.4. Others

9.6. Asia-Pacific

9.6.1. China

9.6.2. Japan

9.6.3. South Korea

9.6.4. India

9.6.5. Others



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers and Acquisitions

10.4. Agreements and Collaborations



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Autoliv Inc.

11.2. Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

11.3. GWR Co.

11.4. BERGER GROUP

11.5. Continental AG

11.6. Ashimori Industry;Co., Ltd

11.7. APV Safety Products

11.8. Joyson Safety Systems

11.9. Volvo

11.10. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

11.11. Denso Corporation



12. Appendix



