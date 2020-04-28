Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personal protective equipment market was valued at US$30.484 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.66% over the forecast period to reach US$65.724 billion by 2024. Growing demand for personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of employees working in mining, petrochemicals and various other industries will fuel the growth of the personal protective equipment market.



Personal protective equipment (PPE) includes clothing and equipment worn by employees, workers or staff to protect or shield their bodies from workplace hazards like physical, heat, chemicals, electrical, airborne particulate matter and biohazards. PPE consists of an array of products such as safety helmets, gloves, eye protection, high-visibility clothing, safety footwear and safety harnesses distinguished to protect different parts of the human body that are exposed to serious injuries at the workplace. It also includes respiratory protective equipment (RPE).



Personal protective equipment can impose a barrier between the wearer and the working environment and hence are used in diverse services and manufacturing industries. Thus the user is prone to witness additional stress and discomfort and weaken their ability to carry out their work. Thus ergonomically designed personal protective equipment can help to minimize such barriers and help in ensuring maximum safety and healthy working conditions. The need for PPE is assessed by a person who is competent to judge whether other methods of risk control can offer better protection of safety and health than the provision of PPE. Suitable PPE is also provided for visitors who may be exposed to hazards in the workplace.



The global personal protective equipment market is anticipated to witness steady growth during the given forecast period. Stringent occupational health and safety regulations pertaining to the safety of the workers at the workplace will drive the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from various end-use industries. Growing employee awareness related to personal safety will also boost the demand for the PPE during the given forecast period. Issues affecting the use of PPE include discomfort and inconvenience, and inappropriate or poorly maintained equipment. Rising adoption of the automated process in industries and construction sites requires fewer workers and has resulted in the decreasing demand for personal protective equipment.



By Type



By type, the global personal protective equipment market is segmented as head protection, foot protection, hand protection, eye and face protection, hearing protection, fall protection, and respiratory protection. The hand protection segment is projected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period.



By End-Use Industry



In terms of end-user, the global personal protective equipment market is segmented as mining, oil and gas, construction, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and others. The construction industry is likely to provide significant scope for personal protective equipment owing to the rising construction activities in the developing economies, thus, rising the demand for personal protective equipment during the given time frame.



By Geography



Geographically, the global personal protective equipment market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America accounted for a significant market share in 2018 owing to stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies such as OSHA. Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant regional market growth during the forecast period. on account of economic growth and rapid industrialization. Growing awareness regarding workplace safety will also augment the growth of the market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Head Protection

5.3. Foot Protection

5.4. Hand Protection

5.5. Eye and Face Protection

5.6. Hearing Protection

5.7. Fall Protection

5.8. Respiratory Protection



6. Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Mining

6.3. Oil and Gas

6.4. Construction

6.5. Chemical

6.6. Pharmaceuticals

6.7. Others



7. Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By End-Use Industry

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. USA

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. By Type

7.3.2. By End-Use Industry

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. By Type

7.4.2. By End-Use Industry

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1. Germany

7.4.3.2. France

7.4.3.3. United Kingdom

7.4.3.4. Spain

7.4.3.5. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. By Type

7.5.2. By End-Use Industry

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. Israel

7.5.3.3. UAE

7.5.3.4. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. By Type

7.6.2. By End-Use Industry

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. China

7.6.3.2. Japan

7.6.3.3. South Korea

7.6.3.4. India

7.6.3.5. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Honeywell International, Inc.

9.2. DuPont

9.3. 3M

9.4. Bullard

9.5. MSA

9.6. Avon Rubber p.l.c.

9.7. ILC Dover

9.8. CleanSpace Technology

9.9. Radians, Inc. Radians PPE

9.10. RSG Safety



10. Appendix



