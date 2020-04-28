SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20200428105830_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-27
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj option rights 2020A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details (1):
Volume: 200,000 Unit price:
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price:
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com
SSH Communications Security Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
SSH Communications Security Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: