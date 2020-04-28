SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20200428105830_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-27

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj option rights 2020A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details (1):

Volume: 200,000 Unit price:

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price:





For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

