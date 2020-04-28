﻿ Presented are Utenos trikotažas AB annual Consolidated and Company‘s financial statements for the year 2019 (audited annual financial statements together with auditor‘s report, annual report, confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting of Utenos trikotažas AB shareholders on 28 April 2020.



Managing Director Utenos trikotažas AB Petras Jašinskas













Attachments