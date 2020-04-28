Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gloves Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial gloves market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.07% to reach US$14.663 billion by 2024, from US$6.655 billion in 2018. Rising concerns regarding employee safety will drive the market for industrial gloves during the given forecast period.



Work gloves (industrial gloves) are personal protective equipment worn during work projects and are meant to save the user's hands and fingers from unnecessary wounds such as cuts, blisters, splinters, skin punctures or heat and chemical burns. Industrial gloves protect the skin from harmful environment and help to avoid cross-contamination during the manufacturing process across various industries. Increasing investment in various industries like automotive, construction, food and healthcare widen up the market for industrial gloves.



Work Gloves can be made of cloth, leather, wool, latex, rubber, nitrile rubber, vinyl, neoprene, etc. and are used by many working professionals such as aircrew, barbed wire handlers, butchers, divers, machine operators, woodcutters, police officers, doctors, firemen, food, chemical handlers, gardeners, farmers, military personnel, sportsman etc. Due to the different hazards and conditions encountered by different professionals, there are many different kinds of work gloves. The nature of the task will determine what kind of glove a professional requires. Most firms check the gloves to ensure that they are up to the mark during real-time operations and make sure that the workers use them in the work-related operation to ensure the worker's safety and comfort. Hence, industry players across the globe are focusing on developing efficient and cost-effective designs to meet customer requirements.



The market is expected to show modest growth during the forecast period due to stringent regulations set by governing bodies pertaining to the worker's safety. Rising incidence of workplace related accidents has driven many industries to adopt industrial gloves, thus, augmenting the growth of the market. According to the International Labor Organization, nearly 2 million women and men die every year as a result of occupational accidents and work-related diseases. Moreover stringent regulation by the government also fuels the demand for industrial gloves. However, fluctuating prices of the raw material coupled with the presence of a largely unorganized sector might hamper the growth of the market during the given forecast period.



By Type



By type, the industrial gloves market is segmented as disposable and reusable. Reusable industrial gloves market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the rising adoption of the reusable gloves in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.



By Geography



Geographically, the industrial gloves market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Europe is expected to hold a significant share which may be attributed to the stringent worker's safety regulations in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to show steady growth owing to the rapid industrialization leading to the rising demand for industrial gloves in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Industrial Gloves Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Disposable

5.3. Reusable



6. Industrial Gloves Market Analysis, by Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Latex Gloves

6.3. Nitrile Gloves

6.4. Leather Gloves

6.5. Aramid Gloves

6.6. Others



7. Industrial Gloves Market Analysis, By End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Pharmaceutical

7.4. Mining and Metallurgy

7.5. Chemical

7.6. Food and Beverage

7.7. Others



8. Industrial Gloves Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. France

8.4.3. United Kingdom

8.4.4. Spain

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. Israel

8.5.3. UAE

8.5.4. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. Japan

8.6.3. South Korea

8.6.4. India

8.6.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Towa Corporation

10.2. Top Glove corporation berhad

10.3. Superior Glove

10.4. Showa, Inc

10.5. Honeywell International Inc.

10.6. Ansell Healthcare

10.7. Shamrock Manufacturing Company Inc.

10.8. Rubberex

10.9. Hartalega Holdings Berhad

10.10. 3M Corporation.



11. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1plc1y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900