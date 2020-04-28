Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Computer Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author has been monitoring the global embedded computer market and it is poised to grow by USD 856.91 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on embedded computer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growing demand for IoT devices. In addition, increasing adoption of m2m connection is anticipated to boost the growth of the embedded computer market as well.

Key Trends for embedded computer market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of m2m connection as the prime reasons driving the embedded computer market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in embedded computer market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the embedded computer market, including some of the vendors such as Abaco Systems Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., Eurotech SpA, Intel Corp., Kontron S&T AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Radisys Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Overview
  • Market Landscape
  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market Sizing
  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition
  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • COMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • SBCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Stand-alone boards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product
  • Market Segmentation by End-user
  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Communication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user
  • Market Segmentation by Other 1
  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Other1 placement
  • x86 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ARM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • PowerPC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Other1
  • Customer landscape
  • Overview
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned

  • Abaco Systems Ltd.
  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc.
  • Curtiss-Wright Corp.
  • Digi International Inc.
  • Eurotech SpA
  • Intel Corp.
  • Kontron S&T AG
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Radisys Corp.

