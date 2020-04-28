Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Computer Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the global embedded computer market and it is poised to grow by USD 856.91 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on embedded computer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growing demand for IoT devices. In addition, increasing adoption of m2m connection is anticipated to boost the growth of the embedded computer market as well.



Key Trends for embedded computer market growth



This study identifies increasing adoption of m2m connection as the prime reasons driving the embedded computer market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in embedded computer market



We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the embedded computer market, including some of the vendors such as Abaco Systems Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., Eurotech SpA, Intel Corp., Kontron S&T AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Radisys Corp.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

COMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SBCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stand-alone boards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Communication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Other 1

Market segments

Comparison by Other1 placement

x86 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ARM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PowerPC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other1

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Abaco Systems Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Digi International Inc.

Eurotech SpA

Intel Corp.

Kontron S&T AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Radisys Corp.



