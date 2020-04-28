GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 28 APRIL 2020 AT 13.10



The procurement agreement between Gofore and the Finnish Patent and Registration Office ends

Gofore announced on 3 September 2019 that it had been selected as the supplier of the auditor oversight system of the Finnish Patent and Registration Office. Due to the impact of the Coronavirus on the financial situation of the Finnish Patent and Registration Office, the agency has reassessed all planned and ongoing investments in new digital systems. Based on the assessment, the development project of the auditor oversight system will be stopped. The procurement agreement ends on 30 June 2020.

The estimated scope of the procurement was 3,000–4,000 man-days during the agreement period from 2 September 2019 to 31 May 2022 and its value approximately EUR 2–3 million. The procurement’s unmaterialised scope is 3,000–3,500 man-days and approximately EUR 2–2.5 million.

