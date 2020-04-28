﻿ Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of AB Utenos trikotazas (hereinafter - the Company)



1. Company‘s 2019 Consolidated annual report.



Company’s Consolidated annual report for year 2019, which was assessed by the auditors and approved by the Management board, was presented.

2. Independent Auditor's report on complete set of Company’s and Consolidated financial statements and Consolidated annual report for 2019.

Taken into consideration.

3. Approval of complete set of Consolidated and Company's financial statements for 2019.

Decided:

Approve the complete set of Consolidated and Company's financial statements for 2019 (enclosed).

4. Distribution of the Company's profit (loss) for 2019.

Decided:

Approve the Company's profit (loss) for 2019 according to the draft of profit (loss) distribution presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by the Management Board (enclosed).

5. Revoking of individual member from the Management Board of the Company.

Decided:

Revoke GINTAUTAS RUDIS from the Management Board of the Company.

6. Election of new individual members of the Management Board of the Company.

Decided:

In place of revoked GINTAUTAS RUDIS and in order to fill the vacant position in the Management Board, which arose after the resignation of ALGIRDAS ŠABŪNAS from the Management Board, elect these candidates as members of the Management Board who received the most votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Following the recommendation of the Company‘s shareholder UAB Koncernas SBA, the following candidates are elected as members of the Management Board:

6.1. ARŪNAS MARTINKEVIČIUS;

6.2. DOVILĖ TAMOŠEVIČIENĖ.

Persons are elected to serve as members of the Management Board of the Company until the expiry of the term of office of the current Managements Board, which was elected by the decision of the general meeting of shareholders on 26.04.2017. The members of the Management Board shall start their activities upon the end of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company that elected them.

7. Extension of the contract with the audit company.

Decision:

extend the contract with UAB "ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC" (legal entity code: 110878442, the registered address: Subačiaus str. 7, Vilnius) to perform an audit of complete set of Company’s and consolidated financial statements for the year 2020. Approve the annual remuneration for the audit services EUR 23.000 (twenty three thousand euros) plus VAT.

Additional information on the material event is provided by AB Utenos Trikotažas Chief Financial Officer Živilė Jonaitytė, tel. +370 68651938.

Petras Jašinskas, General Director of AB Utenos Trikotažas

















































Attachments