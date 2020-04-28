Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst has been monitoring the global ethernet test equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. This report on the global ethernet test equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for high-speed ethernet. In addition, data center to fuel market growth is anticipated to boost the growth of the global ethernet test equipment market as well.
Key Trends for global ethernet test equipment market growth
This study identifies data center to fuel market growth as the prime reasons driving the global ethernet test equipment market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global ethernet test equipment market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global ethernet test equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Spirent Communications Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Xena Networks ApS and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82yvmq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: