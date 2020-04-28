Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst has been monitoring the global ethernet test equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. This report on the global ethernet test equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for high-speed ethernet. In addition, data center to fuel market growth is anticipated to boost the growth of the global ethernet test equipment market as well.



Key Trends for global ethernet test equipment market growth



This study identifies data center to fuel market growth as the prime reasons driving the global ethernet test equipment market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global ethernet test equipment market



We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global ethernet test equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Spirent Communications Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Xena Networks ApS and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

10 GbE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

1 GbE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

40 GbE and above - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Anritsu Corp.

EXFO Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Spirent Communications Plc

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Xena Networks ApS

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82yvmq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900