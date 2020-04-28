Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global commercial refrigeration equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.39 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the global commercial refrigeration equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need to increase the storage life of food products. In addition, growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the global commercial refrigeration equipment market as well.
Key Trends for the global commercial refrigeration equipment market growth
This study identifies growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment as the prime reasons driving the global commercial refrigeration equipment market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global commercial refrigeration equipment market
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Hoshizaki Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera FoodService, Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp. and Welbilt Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4. MARKET SIZING
5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
10. DECISION FRAMEWORK
11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
12. MARKET TRENDS
13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
14. VENDOR ANALYSIS
15. APPENDIX
