The "Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global commercial refrigeration equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.39 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the global commercial refrigeration equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need to increase the storage life of food products. In addition, growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the global commercial refrigeration equipment market as well.

Key Trends for the global commercial refrigeration equipment market growth

This study identifies growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment as the prime reasons driving the global commercial refrigeration equipment market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global commercial refrigeration equipment market

The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Hoshizaki Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera FoodService, Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp. and Welbilt Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Walk-in coolers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Display cases - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Refrigerators for drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ice-making machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hotels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Catering units - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

10. DECISION FRAMEWORK

11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

12. MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment
  • Increasing number of launches related to refrigerated food and beverage products
  • Product portfolio expansion in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market

13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

14. VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AB Electrolux
  • Ali Group Srl
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Dover Corp.
  • Hoshizaki Corp.
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  • Imbera FoodService
  • Standex International Corp.
  • The Middleby Corp.
  • Welbilt Inc.

15. APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttluuz

