Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global commercial refrigeration equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.39 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the global commercial refrigeration equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need to increase the storage life of food products. In addition, growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the global commercial refrigeration equipment market as well.



Key Trends for the global commercial refrigeration equipment market growth



This study identifies growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment as the prime reasons driving the global commercial refrigeration equipment market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global commercial refrigeration equipment market



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Hoshizaki Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera FoodService, Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp. and Welbilt Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Walk-in coolers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Display cases - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Refrigerators for drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ice-making machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hotels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Catering units - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

10. DECISION FRAMEWORK



11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

12. MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment

Increasing number of launches related to refrigerated food and beverage products

Product portfolio expansion in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market

13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

14. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Ali Group Srl

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dover Corp.

Hoshizaki Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Imbera FoodService

Standex International Corp.

The Middleby Corp.

Welbilt Inc.

15. APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

