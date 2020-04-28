We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 28 April 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 28 April 2020, adopted the following resolutions:





Announcement of the Auditor’s Report regarding the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2019 to the shareholders:

“The Auditor’s Report regarding the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2019 had been heard by the shareholders. Decision on this topic of the Agenda should not be taken.”





Announcement of the Annual Report of the Company for the year 2019 to the shareholders:

„The Annual Report of the Company for the year 2019, as drafted by the Company, assessed by the Auditor and approved by the Board of A the Company had been heard. Decision on this topic of the Agenda should not be taken.”





Approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2019:

“To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2019.”





Approval of the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2019:

“To allocate the AB Klaipėdos nafta profit in the following order:





No. Ratios Amount, tEUR 1 Non-allocated profit (loss) at the beginning of the financial year as of 01-01-2019 - 2 Net profit (loss) for the financial year 7.947 3 Transfers from restricted reserves 87 4 Shareholders' contribution against losses - 5 Portion of the reserve of tangible fixed assets - 6 Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5) 8.034 7 Allocation of earnings to legal reserve 10 8 Allocation of profit to own shares acquisition - 9 Allocation of profit to other reserves - 10 Allocation of profit to dividends 7.947 11 Allocation of profit to tantiems - 12 Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2019 carried forward to next financial year (6-7-8-9-10-11) 77

Approval of Remuneration Policy of AB Klaipėdos nafta:

“1.1. To approve the Remuneration Policy of AB Klaipėdos nafta (enclosed);

1.2. To declare the “Guidelines on determination the remuneration for the activity in AB Klaipėdos nafta collegial bodies”, approved on 27-04-2018 in General Meeting of Shareholders (minutes No. J1-1) with its later amendments as revoked.”





The Company additionaly notes that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company decided to distribute Company’s profit received in 2019 and allocate dividends to the amount of EUR 0.02 per share.

The first day without rights (ex-date) from which the shares of the Company acquired on the stock exchange do not give right to receive dividends for 2019 is 12 May 2020.









ATTACHED: Renumeration Policy of the Company.









