We hereby inform that today a fire broke out in the non-production premises of AB Rokiškio sūris during the repair works. The fire that occurred was promptly responded to and the fire was localized from the very beginning. The location of the fire is not related to the manufactured or stored products. There are no victims. The company's operations were not stopped during the incident, so the company would not suffer any significant losses.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

Tel. +370 458 55200