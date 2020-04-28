SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, will announce its fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, May 7, 2020, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.



When:



Thursday, May 7th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Webcast:



A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com . Dial In:



To access the live call, dial (800) 367-2403 (U.S. toll free) or (334) 777-6978 (international) and give the participant pass code 1556820. Replay:



An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here .

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

