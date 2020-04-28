AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q1 2020 financial results.

Due to the extraordinary situation caused by COVID-19, there will not be a physical presentation of the results. Instead a live presentation will be available through webcast.

Time: Friday 8 May 2020 at 10:00 CET

Language: English

Webcast: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtduqgrjkrE9UojhBRcfaNnMq_MdQtgXVd

For webcast viewers, it will be possible to ask questions during the presentation. A recorded version of the presentation will also be available after the live stream is concluded.

Dated: 28 April 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 92 69 99 33 E-mail: aphatjoullis@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act