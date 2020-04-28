AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q1 2020 financial results.

Due to the extraordinary situation caused by COVID-19, there will not be a physical presentation of the results. Instead a live presentation will be available through webcast. 

Time: Friday 8 May 2020 at 10:00 CET
Language: English
Webcast: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtduqgrjkrE9UojhBRcfaNnMq_MdQtgXVd

For webcast viewers, it will be possible to ask questions during the presentation. A recorded version of the presentation will also be available after the live stream is concluded.

Dated: 28 April 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Andreas Pierre HatjoullisChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 92 69 99 33
E-mail:aphatjoullis@akvagroup.com

