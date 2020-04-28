AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q1 2020 financial results.
Due to the extraordinary situation caused by COVID-19, there will not be a physical presentation of the results. Instead a live presentation will be available through webcast.
Time: Friday 8 May 2020 at 10:00 CET
Language: English
Webcast: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtduqgrjkrE9UojhBRcfaNnMq_MdQtgXVd
For webcast viewers, it will be possible to ask questions during the presentation. A recorded version of the presentation will also be available after the live stream is concluded.
Dated: 28 April 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 92 69 99 33
|E-mail:
|aphatjoullis@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
AKVA group ASA
Bryne, NORWAY
