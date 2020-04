Investor call in English at 09.30 GMT on Thursday 7 May

The Bank will host an investor call in English at 09.30 GMT on Thursday 7 May. The call will start with a short macro update on the Icelandic economy, followed by a review of the financial results and Q&A.

Please register by replying to: ir@islandsbanki.is. Dial-in details and investor material will be sent prior to the call.

Financial calendar

Íslandsbanki plans to publish its interim and annual financial statements according to the below financial calendar:

Second Quarter Results 2020 - 29 July 2020

Third Quarter Results 2020 - 28 October 2020

Please note that the dates are subject to change.

For further information please contact Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdottir, head of Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is, tel. +354 440 4033





