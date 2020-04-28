Third quarter 2020 revenue of $10.4 million, an increase of 10% over prior year

Unused medications billings grew 24%

Route-based billings increased 16%

Billings increased in several key markets including Retail at 46%, Professional at 6% and Assisted Living at 20%

Increasing medical waste processing capacity from 10 million to 27 million pounds per year by September 2020

Preparing for strong flu and potential COVID-19 immunization seasons through a significant increase in inventory of medical waste mailbacks and additional distribution facility space

Route-based business footprint extends to 32 states, or 70% of the population, significantly increasing the Company’s pipeline of larger small and medium quantity generator new prospect opportunities

HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) (“Sharps” or the “Company”), a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous, today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2020 ended March 31, 2020.

Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $10.4 million, an increase of 10% compared to $9.5 million in the same prior year quarter. Customer billings increased 9% to $10.3 million for the third quarter compared to $9.5 million for the same prior year quarter. Third quarter 2020 gross margin remained consistent at 21% as compared the third quarter of fiscal 2019. SG&A increased 24% to $3.6 million or 35% of revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to SG&A of $2.9 million, or 31% of revenue in the same prior year quarter. The increase in SG&A is related to the Company’s continued investments in sales and marketing as well as increased professional fees incurred during fiscal 2020, including the third quarter.

The Company reported an operating loss of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Sharps recorded a net loss of $1.6 million, or a loss of $0.10 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Sharps recorded an EBITDA loss of $1.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to an EBITDA loss of $0.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. (See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release.)

David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sharps, stated, “As we report our third quarter results, our country and the entire world are coping with the devastating health and economic impacts of COVID-19. At Sharps Compliance, we’re taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our employees, while at the same time remaining active as a leading national provider of comprehensive medical waste solutions, bringing uninterrupted essential support to our customers and the healthcare industry. In support of this, we increased our route-based drivers, plant and operations personnel by ten percent (10%) in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure that our operations and servicing of customers would not be adversely affected by the potential absence of employees due to COVID-19. We also temporarily increased the pay for our front-line operations personnel and drivers during the pandemic.”

Growth Opportunities and Infrastructure Build Out

As announced on March 25, 2020, the Company is focused on expanding its infrastructure to support what it believes will be a strong 2020 flu and immunization season as well as medical waste disposal related to a potential COVID-19 vaccine which may become available for administration in the U.S. Additionally, the Company sees other potential increased medical waste volumes related to COVID-19 such as the long-term care market where personal protective equipment, or PPE, in many facilities is being disposed of as medical waste and not as trash which has been the historical practice. Finally, the Company’s route-based footprint now extends to 32 states, or 70% of the population, significantly increasing the pipeline of larger small and medium quantity generator sales opportunities.

To address these opportunities, the Company is:

Significantly increasing its production and inventory of medical waste mailback and shipback solutions to ensure it remains well positioned to meet an expected increase in customer demand related to the 2020 season flu and the potential COVID-19 vaccine;

Increasing its medical waste processing capacity from 10 million to 27 million pounds per year through the addition of a larger autoclave at its Texas facility as well as an additional autoclave at its Pennsylvania facility;

Securing a larger warehouse and distribution facility in Pennsylvania to store and distribute larger volumes of medical waste mailbacks; and

Expanding its route-based truck fleet and drivers necessary to facilitate the potential increase in volumes from its expanded 32 state route-based footprint and related larger prospect opportunities.

Tusa added, "Regarding the quarter, March is typically our slowest revenue quarter as a result of seasonality and customer ordering patterns. In spite of this, we achieved growth in revenue with increased customer billings in our retail, professional, and assisted living markets and substantial growth in two of our three key solutions - unused medication management and route-based, with our traditional mailback offering essentially flat for the quarter. We expected higher gross margins for the March 2020 quarter, but the cost of goods sold for the quarter was adversely impacted by the proactive 10% increase in route-based drivers, plant and operations personnel and by the pay increase for frontline workers we implemented to ensure uninterrupted service during the COVID-19 pandemic, as mentioned above. Additionally, we incurred operations costs related to the expansion of the route-based business into the Midwest ahead of the anticipated revenue. All of these efforts increased cost of goods sold for the quarter by about $200,000, or about 200 basis points."

Third Quarter Review

Retail market billings increased 46% to $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to $1.6 million in the same prior year period. The increase in retail billings is primarily due to an acceleration in flu shot related orders and increased unused medication billings including both MedSafe and TakeAway Medication Recovery System envelopes.

Professional market billings increased 6% to $3.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period. Sharps has driven organic growth in this segment by providing a combination of its cost-effective and easy to use Sharps Recovery System™ and route-based pick-up services, which has been attractive to the small to medium quantity waste generator market comprised of physicians, clinics, dentists, surgery centers, labs, veterinarians and other healthcare providers. Billings for the inside and online sales channel, which primarily targets the Professional and Government markets, increased 28% to $2.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to $2.0 million in the same prior year period.

Assisted Living billings increased 20% to $0.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period, related primarily to increased unused medication billings and COVID-19 related waste management.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer billings decreased 17% to $0.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $1.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, related to the timing of inventory builds for patient support programs.

First Nine Months Results

Sharps recorded revenue of $38.6 million in the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 20% compared to revenue of $32.1 million in the first nine months of 2019. Customer billings increased 22% to $39.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Retail billings increased 33% to $10.7 million as compared to $8.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019, due primarily to an increase in billings for unused medications including MedSafe and TakeAway Medication Recovery System envelopes as well as flu shot related orders. Home Health Care billings increased 32% to $7.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to $5.7 million in the same period of 2019. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, Pharmaceutical Manufacturer billings increased 52% to $4.1 million as compared to $2.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Professional billings increased 11% to $12.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 as compared to $11.2 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin increased to 30% for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 as compared to 29% in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. SG&A expense increased 21% to $10.7 million compared to $8.9 million in the first nine months of 2019, related to the Company’s continued investments in sales and marketing, but was consistent with the prior year as a percentage of sales at 28%. The Company recorded operating income of $0.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 as compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or a loss of $0.02 per basic and diluted share in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

Sharps recorded improved EBITDA of $1.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, as compared to EBITDA of $1.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. (See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release.)

Financial Flexibility and a Strong Balance Sheet

Cash was $4.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to cash of $4.5 million at June 30, 2019. The Company had working capital of $9.7 million at March 31, 2020 compared to working capital of $10.6 million at June 30, 2019. Additionally, the Company recently announced that it received loan proceeds of $2.2 million on April 20, 2020 under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) under a promissory note from its commercial bank. The PPP, established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), provides for loans to qualifying businesses for amounts up to 2.5 times the average monthly payroll expenses of the qualifying business. The loans and accrued interest are forgivable after eight weeks providing that the borrower uses the loan proceeds for eligible purposes, including payroll, benefits, rent and utilities, and maintains its payroll levels.

Mr. Tusa concluded, “As an essential service provider to healthcare, we believe we have improved revenue visibility over the next twelve to eighteen months and we anticipate that revenues could be favorably impacted by what experts believe could be a strong flu immunization season, potentially followed by a COVID-19 immunization effort, coupled with potential growth from our core markets including long-term care, home healthcare and the professional markets. Additionally, the expansion of our route-based footprint coverage to 32 states, or 70% of the population, significantly increases the pipeline of new prospect opportunities of larger small and medium quantity generators. We are confident that our leadership position as a comprehensive provider of medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous waste to small to medium quantity generators will provide diverse opportunities for the growth of our business through the balance of fiscal 2020 and beyond.”

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenue $ 10,414 $ 9,451 10.2 % $ 38,578 $ 32,138 20.0 % Cost of revenue 8,191 7,416 10.5 % 26,999 22,760 18.6 % Gross profit 2,223 2,035 9.2 % 11,579 9,378 23.5 % Gross margin 21.3 % 21.5 % 30.0 % 29.2 % SG&A expense 3,600 2,901 24.1 % 10,718 8,886 20.6 % Depreciation and amortization 201 207 602 613 Operating Income (Loss) (1,578 ) (1,073 ) 259 (121 ) Operating margin (15.2 )% (11.4 )% 0.7 % (0.4 )% Interest income 4 5 13 18 Interest expense (36 ) (22 ) (81 ) (68 ) Total other expense (32 ) (17 ) (68 ) (50 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (1,610 ) (1,090 ) 191 (171 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (54 ) 35 91 105 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,556 ) $ (1,125 ) $ 100 $ (276 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 16,264 16,138 16,211 16,107 Diluted 16,264 16,138 16,312 16,107

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, June 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash $ 4,898 $ 4,512 Accounts receivable, net 9,565 9,289 Inventory 4,910 3,770 Contract asset 55 260 Prepaid and other current assets 1,616 922 Total current assets 21,044 18,753 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,673 5,867 Operating lease right of use asset 8,555 — Inventory, net of current portion 927 1,046 Other assets 449 443 Goodwill 6,735 6,735 Intangible assets, net 2,857 3,196 Total assets $ 48,240 $ 36,040 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,249 $ 2,946 Accrued liabilities 2,449 2,213 Operating lease liability 2,021 — Current maturities of long-term debt 626 517 Contract liability 3,017 2,502 Total current liabilities 11,362 8,178 Contract liability, net of current portion 730 503 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 6,655 — Other liabilities 120 42 Deferred tax liability 454 243 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,745 948 Total liabilities 21,066 9,914 Stockholders’ equity 27,174 26,126 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 48,240 $ 36,040

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Customer Billing and Revenue Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended March 31, 2020 % Total 2019 $ Change % BILLINGS BY MARKET: Professional $ 3,885 37.7 % $ 3,657 $ 228 6.2 % Retail 2,314 22.4 % 1,590 724 45.5 % Home Health Care 1,663 16.1 % 1,640 23 1.4 % Pharmaceutical Manufacturer 857 8.3 % 1,034 (177 ) (17.1 )% Assisted Living 758 7.3 % 632 126 19.9 % Government 571 5.5 % 568 3 0.5 % Environmental 38 0.4 % 25 13 52.0 % Other 240 2.3 % 335 (95 ) (28.4 )% Subtotal 10,326 100.0 % 9,481 845 8.9 % GAAP Adjustment * 88 (30 ) 118 Revenue Reported $ 10,414 $ 9,451 $ 963 10.2 % Nine-Months Ended March 31, 2020 % Total 2019 $ Change % BILLINGS BY MARKET: Professional $ 12,385 31.5 % $ 11,159 $ 1,226 11.0 % Retail 10,674 27.0 % 8,002 2,672 33.4 % Home Health Care 7,586 19.2 % 5,728 1,858 32.4 % Pharmaceutical Manufacturer 4,068 10.3 % 2,684 1,384 51.6 % Assisted Living 2,063 5.2 % 1,897 166 8.8 % Government 1,824 4.6 % 1,708 116 6.8 % Environmental 123 0.3 % 206 (83 ) (40.3 )% Other 752 1.9 % 874 (122 ) (14.0 )% Subtotal 39,475 100.0 % 32,258 7,217 22.4 % GAAP Adjustment* (897 ) (120 ) (777 ) Revenue Reported $ 38,578 $ 32,138 $ 6,440 20.0 % *Represents the net impact of the revenue recognition adjustments to arrive at reported GAAP revenue. Customer billings include all invoiced amounts for products shipped or services rendered during the period reported. GAAP revenue includes customer billings as well as numerous adjustments necessary to reflect, (i) the deferral of a portion of current period sales, (ii) recognition of certain revenue associated with product returned for treatment and destruction and (iii) provisions for certain product returns and discounts to customers which are accounted for as reductions in sales in the same period the related sales are recorded. Most of the difference between customer billings and GAAP revenue is reflected in the Company’s balance sheet as Contract Liability.

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Customer Billing by Solution Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended March 31, 2020 % Total 2019 $ Change % BILLINGS BY SOLUTION: Mailbacks $ 4,614 44.7 % $ 4,607 $ 7 0.2 % Route-Based Pickup 2,625 25.4 % 2,259 366 16.2 % Unused Medications 2,111 20.4 % 1,705 406 23.8 % Third Party Treatment 38 0.4 % 26 12 46.2 % Other 938 9.1 % 884 54 6.1 % Total Billings By Solution $ 10,326 100.0 % $ 9,481 $ 845 8.9 % Nine-Months Ended March 31, 2020 % Total 2019 $ Change % BILLINGS BY SOLUTION: Mailbacks $ 21,280 53.8 % $ 18,343 $ 2,937 16.0 % Route-Based Pickup 7,762 19.7 % 6,465 1,297 20.1 % Unused Medications 6,815 17.3 % 4,694 2,121 45.2 % Third Party Treatment 123 0.3 % 206 (83 ) (40.3 )% Other 3,495 8.9 % 2,550 945 37.1 % Total Billings By Solution $ 39,475 100.0 % $ 32,258 $ 7,217 22.4 %

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Customer Billing by Channel Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended March 31, 2020 % Total 2019 $ Change % Change BILLINGS BY CHANNEL: Direct Sales $ 5,276 51.1 % $ 5,110 $ 166 3.2 % Distributors 2,501 24.2 % 2,377 124 5.2 % Inside and Online Sales 2,549 24.7 % 1,994 555 27.8 % Total Billings By Channel $ 10,326 100.0 % $ 9,481 $ 845 8.9 % Nine-Months Ended March 31, 2020 % Total 2019 $ Change % Change BILLINGS BY CHANNEL: Direct Sales $ 21,505 54.5 % $ 16,563 $ 4,942 29.8 % Distributors 10,613 26.9 % 9,437 1,176 12.5 % Inside and Online Sales 7,357 18.6 % 6,258 1,099 17.6 % Total Billings By Channel $ 39,475 100.0 % $ 32,258 $ 7,217 22.4 %

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Table to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA*

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)