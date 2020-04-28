Release no. 11/2020

At Columbus A/S’ Annual General Meeting held on 28 April 2020, all proposals set out in the agenda were adopted, including the following;

The Board of Directors’ report was adopted.

The Annual Report for 2019 was approved.

The Board of Director’s proposal regarding distribution of profit was adopted

Changing of the authorizations in Art. 4 and Art. 5 in the Articles of Association, and amendments of Art. 4.1 – 4.3, Art. 5.1 and Art. 5.4 in the Articles of Association accordingly were adopted.

The General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months from the date of the General Meeting to acquire up to 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital against payment which shall not deviate more than 10 per cent up or downwards from the latest listed price of the shares at NASDAQ Copenhagen prior to the acquisition.

The proposal from the Board about new remuneration policy was approved

Amendment of the Company’s articles of associations article 10.1 with a new standard item on the agenda for the annual general meeting was adopted.

Ib Kunøe, Peter Skov Hansen, Sven Madsen and Karina Kirk were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as the Company’s auditor, and pursuant to the Articles of Association the Company has just one auditor.



Following the Annual General Meeting the Board of Directors convened and constituted itself with Ib Kunøe as Chairman of the Board and Sven Madsen as Deputy Chairman of the Board.







