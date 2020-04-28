VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences company focused on applying novel and natural treatment protocols to address a broad range of disorders and deficiencies with an emphasis on psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce it has been selected as the Headline Partner for Prohibition Partners LIVE’s PSYCH: The Psychedelics Symposium (“PSYCH”), scheduled to take place June 22 – 23, 2020.



PSYCH is architected and moderated by Prohibition Partners LIVE and will be this year’s most significant psychedelics virtual conference, bringing together key stakeholders at the forefront of the industry to share unparalleled insights and intelligence. Thought leaders from the worlds of health care, science and business will present their latest findings and expert analysis on the state of the industry from unique locations across the globe.

While cannabis has paved much of the way for psychedelics in terms of legal progress and changing public perception, psychedelics as medicines are backed by a comparatively more powerful knowledge base. The potential for psychedelics in innovative treatments for numerous high-prevalence health problems has become the next major focus.

Champignon quickly established itself as an industry leader within this emerging arena and boasts an impressive portfolio of accretive assets that target key segments in the psychedelic as medicines for mental health conditions vertical:

Psychedelic medicines clinic platform; Novel drug discovery; and Formulations and delivery systems.

PSYCH participants will have the opportunity to attend live-streamed keynotes and panels from over 150 CEOs, policymakers and cultural leaders, and gain unrivalled access to some of the most influential brands and businesses in the world as they discuss how cannabis and psychedelics will affect our future.

Prohibition Partners’ Managing Director Stephen Murphy stated, "The impact of COVID-19 has put greater emphasis on the importance of mental health. Consumers are looking for options to improve their mental health and, as the body of evidence mounts for psychedelics, the healthcare industry is responding with solutions. We’re delighted to partner with Champignon Brands on PSYCH and support their vision of improving mental health via psychedelics.”

Champignon invites all current and prospective shareholders to join PSYCH on June 22 – 23 to discover the latest developments in the psychedelic industry, learn from world-renowned speakers and engage with a network of industry-leading professionals.

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE: SHRM) is a research-driven company specializing in the formulation of a suite of medicinal mushrooms health products as well as novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutritional, wellness and alternative medicine industries. Via its vertically integrated alternative medicine product range, Champignon is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes for patients suffering with conditions like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as its medicinal mushroom-infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://champignonbrands.com/ .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

W. Gareth Birdsall

CEO & Director

T: +1 (613) 967-9655

E: info@champignonbrands.com

FOR INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

Tyler Troup

Circadian Group

E: SHRM@champignonbrands.com

FOR CHAMPIGNON BRANDS FRENCH INQUIRIES:

Remy Scalabrini

Maricom Inc.

E: rs@maricom.ca

T: (888) 585-MARI

