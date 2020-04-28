April 28, 2020 07:00 ET

April 28, 2020 07:00 ET

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions



SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20200428124021_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 404 Unit price: 0.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 320 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(3): Volume: 908 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(4): Volume: 202 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(5): Volume: 166 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(6): Volume: 878 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(7): Volume: 122 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(8): Volume: 232 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(9): Volume: 286 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(10): Volume: 122 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(11): Volume: 808 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(12): Volume: 82 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(13): Volume: 470 Unit price: 0.93 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.91932 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com