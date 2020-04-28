SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20200428124021_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 404 Unit price: 0.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 320 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(3): Volume: 908 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(4): Volume: 202 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(5): Volume: 166 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(6): Volume: 878 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(7): Volume: 122 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(8): Volume: 232 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(9): Volume: 286 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(10): Volume: 122 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(11): Volume: 808 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(12): Volume: 82 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(13): Volume: 470 Unit price: 0.93 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.91932 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com
SSH Communications Security Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
