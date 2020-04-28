Winston-Salem, NC, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced the launch of its e-commerce platform for independent grocery retailers, which creates an enhanced digital shopping solution in four weeks or less. This new e-commerce platform, powered by Inmar’s Retail Engagement Platform, combines front- and back-end features for driving sales while reducing waste. In addition to the online shopping functionality, the integrated solution gives the grocery retailer access to promotion, loyalty and media features to accelerate growth and consumer engagement.

Inmar Intelligence’s new e-commerce platform for independent grocery retailers enables an online store to go live in four weeks or less, providing shoppers an online grocery experience that is convenient, cost-effective and inspires them to put great meals on the table now and in the future. As COVID-19 continues to transform grocery e-commerce, Inmar Intelligence’s new platform ensures that independent grocery retailers are equipped with the comprehensive digital support they need while successfully taking their stores online. The platform will help retailers deliver a scalable solution that heightens the digital shopping experience for their customers, creating brand loyalty and long-lasting growth.

“In response to stay-at-home mandates due to COVID-19, there is a large gap between shopper demand for online grocery ordering and the supply of delivery time slots available from the stores and delivery services,” said Diana Medina, Director of e-Commerce Solutions at Inmar Intelligence. “Because of this, many shoppers have to choose between physically visiting a store or going without the items they need. We see this as an opportunity for independent grocery retailers to provide shoppers with an additional option for buying groceries online, and create brand loyalty and continued growth post-pandemic. If we can help 100 independent retail locations launch an e-commerce platform within the next month, then together, we can help 1,500 shoppers per day receive grocery deliveries.”

For more information about how Inmar Intelligence can help create a differentiated, shopper-centric experience with its retail e-commerce solution, please visit https://inmar.com/retail-e-commerce.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar Intelligence’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for 40 years, Inmar Intelligence has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please follow Inmar Intelligence on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar Intelligence has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

