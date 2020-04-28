Focused on the Health and Safety of Employees and the Public

Supported Customers with Near Record On-Time Service

COVID-19 Weighed on First-Quarter Results

Cash from Operations of $2.6B; Adjusted* Free Cash Flow of $1.6B

UPS Liquidity and Financial Condition Remain Strong

ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced first-quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share of $1.11 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.15. The company’s results were adversely affected by the disruption to customers from the global coronavirus pandemic.

UPS has been designated by governments around the world as a Critical Infrastructure Business and continues to operate in all major countries, while adhering to additional regulatory requirements. In the U.S., the company is also front and center in leading the pandemic logistics response for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other federal and state government agencies. As a logistics leader, UPS is supporting FEMA and its Project Airbridge by managing charter flights around the globe. UPS has delivered several million pounds of Personal Protective Equipment for FEMA into dedicated UPS distribution space. In addition, as part of FEMA’s Project Airbridge and other healthcare-related missions, in April the company increased the number of flights by over 200 to transport critical life-saving cargo to the U.S. and Europe.

“I want to thank all 495,000 UPSers for their extraordinary efforts to leverage the full power of our global network in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, keeping critical goods moving for businesses and consumers globally,” said David Abney, UPS chairman and CEO. “The world is counting on UPS more than ever before as we support the people on the front lines of this crisis and our customers with speed, ingenuity and reliability.”

In the first quarter of 2020, the company incurred a pre-tax transformation charge of $45 million, or $0.04 per share after tax. First-quarter 2019 adjusted results excluded a pre-tax charge of $123 million, or $0.11 per share after tax, from transformation-related charges.

Consolidated Results

1Q 2020 Adjusted

1Q 2020

1Q 2019 Adjusted

1Q 2019 Revenue $18,035 M $17,160 M Net Income $965 M $1,000 M $1,111 M $1,204 M Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.11 $1.15 $1.28 $1.39

* “ Adjusted” amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

For the total company in 1Q 2020:

Consolidated revenue increased to $18 billion, driven by growth in business-to-consumer shipments and gains in healthcare.

Net income was $965 million; adjusted net income was $1 billion.

Net income included material headwinds due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, higher self-insurance accruals and other items.

Adjusted capital expenditures were $939 million to support network enhancements.

Dividends per share increased 5.2%, with dividends remaining a high priority for the company.

U.S. Domestic Segment



The progression of stay-at-home restrictions instituted across the country as a result of coronavirus closed businesses and disrupted supply chains, resulting in an unprecedented shift in customer and product mix in the quarter. The company’s automated hubs and other transformation investments generated efficiency gains; however, these benefits did not offset the significant headwinds from the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on UPS customers, coupled with higher self-insurance accruals. UPS continues to adapt its network to the current economic environment while supporting customers and critical government programs.



1Q 2020 Adjusted

1Q 2020

1Q 2019 Adjusted

1Q 2019 Revenue $11,456 M $10,480 M Operating profit $364 M $401 M $666 M $694 M

Revenue increased 9.3% and average daily volume was up 8.5%, with growth across all products.

Next Day Air average daily volume grew 20.5%, the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit increases.

Revenue per piece decreased less than 1% due to changes in customer and product mix.

Commercial deliveries declined while residential deliveries were elevated.

Shipment growth in the quarter was driven by large customers.

On-time performance across all service levels was near a record high in a dynamic environment.

International Segment

UPS’s International segment generated $551 million in operating profit, or $558 million in operating profit on an adjusted basis, despite weakening global economic activity. The company executed well to contain costs and target customer opportunities as the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spread from Asia to other parts of the world.



1Q 2020 Adjusted

1Q 2020

1Q 2019 Adjusted

1Q 2019 Revenue $3,383 M $3,459 M Operating profit $551 M $558 M $528 M $612 M

International average daily volume was down 1.8% with declines in commercial deliveries.



China volume primarily rebounded in March as its economic recovery accelerated, offsetting declines in January and February. Healthcare, high-tech and e-commerce sectors were positive contributors.



International cost per piece was down 0.5%, primarily due to the impact of currency. Additionally, the significant change in mix was partially offset by network adjustments to align capacity to changing trade patterns.



Operating margin was 16.3%; adjusted operating margin remained strong at 16.5%.

Supply Chain and Freight Segment

Supply Chain and Freight generated operating profit of $157 million, or $158 million in operating profit on an adjusted basis, despite significant economic headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue was negatively impacted by widespread reductions in global economic activity. The segment is taking numerous actions to assist customers and improve financial performance as demand recovers, including activating aircraft charters from Asia, expanding customer relationships in the healthcare sector and applying peak surcharges where appropriate.



1Q 2020 Adjusted

1Q 2020

1Q 2019 Adjusted

1Q 2019 Revenue $3,196 M $3,221 M Operating profit $157 M $158 M $200 M $211 M

Revenue was down less than 1% due to disciplined focus on growth opportunities and the segment’s broad portfolio of solutions.

Toward the end of the quarter, UPS Freight and Coyote experienced depressed volume levels primarily from mandated stay-at-home restrictions and businesses closures.

Logistics grew both revenue and operating profit, led by double-digit growth from Marken.

Within the Forwarding unit, International Air Freight tonnage rebounded in March generating revenue and profit growth in the quarter.

Outlook

At this time, UPS is unable to predict the extent of the business impact or the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, or reasonably estimate its operating performance in future quarters. As a result, the company is withdrawing its previously issued 2020 revenue and diluted earnings per share growth guidance. UPS has taken steps to ensure it remains strong and resilient throughout this period, including:

The company expects 2020 capital expenditures will be reduced by approximately $1 billion from previous estimates.

UPS is suspending share buybacks for 2020, reducing its planned full-year repurchase target by approximately $783 million.

“We will continue to adapt through this challenging period and prioritize investments and operational decisions that put UPS in the best financial position.” said Brian Newman, UPS’s chief financial officer. “We take a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation and are confident in our liquidity position including our commitments to capital management and dividends.”

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Income Statement Data (in millions, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 As-Reported Transformation

Strategy

Costs(1) As-Adjusted (GAAP) (Non-GAAP) Operating profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 364 $ 37 $ 401 International Package 551 $ 7 $ 558 Supply Chain & Freight 157 $ 1 $ 158 Total operating profit $ 1,072 $ 45 $ 1,117 Income before income taxes $ 1,250 $ 45 $ 1,295 Income tax expense $ 285 $ 10 $ 295 Net income $ 965 $ 35 $ 1,000 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 0.04 $ 1.15 (1) Transformation strategy costs include other employee benefits costs of $12 million, and other costs of $33 million







Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Revenue, Revenue Per Piece, and Adjusted Operating Profit (in millions, except per piece amounts): Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2020 2019 Currency As-Reported As-Reported % Change Currency Neutral % Change (GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) Impact (Non-GAAP)(1) (Non-GAAP) Average Revenue Per Piece: International Package: Domestic $ 6.44 $ 6.49 -0.8 % $ 0.11 $ 6.55 0.9 % Export 28.32 28.78 -1.6 % 0.07 28.39 -1.4 % Total International Package $ 16.48 $ 16.79 -1.8 % $ 0.09 $ 16.57 -1.3 % Consolidated $ 10.88 $ 11.08 -1.8 % $ 0.01 $ 10.89 -1.7 % Revenue: U.S. Domestic Package $ 11,456 $ 10,480 9.3 % $ - $ 11,456 9.3 % International Package 3,383 3,459 -2.2 % 19 3,402 -1.6 % Supply Chain & Freight 3,196 3,221 -0.8 % 48 3,244 0.7 % Total revenue $ 18,035 $ 17,160 5.1 % $ 67 $ 18,102 5.5 % (1) Amounts adjusted for period over period foreign currency exchange rate and hedging differences 2020 As-Adjusted 2020 2019 Currency As-Adjusted As-Adjusted % Change Currency Neutral % Change (Non-GAAP)(1) (Non-GAAP)(1) (Non-GAAP) Impact (Non-GAAP)(2) (Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 401 $ 694 -42.2 % $ - $ 401 -42.2 % International Package 558 612 -8.8 % (22 ) 536 -12.4 % Supply Chain & Freight 158 211 -25.1 % 1 159 -24.6 % Total operating profit $ 1,117 $ 1,517 -26.4 % $ (21 ) $ 1,096 -27.8 % (1) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs (2) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs and period over period foreign currency exchange rate and hedging differences







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Pension Discount Rate Neutral Operating Profit and Margin (in millions): Three Months Ended March 31 2020 As-Adjusted 2020 2019 Pension Discount As-Adjusted As-Adjusted % Change Rate Neutral % Change (Non-GAAP)(1) (Non-GAAP)(1) (Non-GAAP) Pension (Non-GAAP)(2) (Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 401 $ 694 -42.2 % $ 62 $ 463 -33.3 % International Package 558 612 -8.8 % 4 562 -8.2 % Supply Chain & Freight 158 211 -25.1 % 8 166 -21.3 % Total operating profit $ 1,117 $ 1,517 -26.4 % $ 74 $ 1,191 -21.5 % 2020 As-Adjusted 2020 2019 Pension Discount As-Adjusted As-Adjusted % Change Rate Neutral % Change (Non-GAAP)(1) (Non-GAAP)(1) (Non-GAAP) Pension (Non-GAAP)(2) (Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Margin: U.S. Domestic Package 3.5 % 6.6 % -3.1 % 0.5 % 4.0 % -2.6 % International Package 16.5 % 17.7 % -1.2 % 0.1 % 16.6 % -1.1 % Supply Chain & Freight 4.9 % 6.6 % -1.7 % 0.3 % 5.2 % -1.4 % Total operating profit 6.2 % 8.8 % -2.6 % 0.4 % 6.6 % -2.2 % (1) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs (2) Amounts adjusted for transformation strategy costs and period over period impact of discount rates on pension service cost







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures (in millions): Three Months Ended March 31 Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Preliminary 2020 Cash flows from operating activities $ 2,550 Cash flows used in investing activities (934 ) Cash flows from financing activities 2,167 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (65 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,718 Reconciliation of Adjusted Capital Expenditures and Free Cash Flow

(Non-GAAP measures) Preliminary 2020 Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 2,550 Capital expenditures (933 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (6 ) Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP measure) $ (939 ) Proceeds from disposals of PP&E 1 Net change in finance receivables 3 Other investing activities (5 ) Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP measure) $ 1,610 Amounts are subject to reclassification.



