VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foran Mining Corporation (TSX-V: FOM) (the “Company” or “Foran”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release issued March 12, 2020 (“News Release”), it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical report (the “Report”) for the Pre-feasibility Study (“PFS”) on the Company’s McIlvenna Bay Project in eastern Saskatchewan. The PFS demonstrates that McIlvenna Bay is poised to be the centre of operations for a new mining camp.



The Report, effective March 12, 2020, was prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc., as principal consultant, and is titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pre-feasibility Study for the McIlvenna Bay Project” and will be available at the Company’s website www.foranmining.com or under the Company’s profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com. There are no material differences in the Report from the information disclosed in the News Release. All dollar amounts are disclosed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Economics

$219 million (“M”) pre-tax net present value (“NPV”) using a 7.5% discount rate ($147M after-tax) and an internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 23.4% (19.2% after-tax) using 3 year trailing average metal prices of US$1.26 per pound (“lb”) zinc (“Zn”), US$2.82/lb copper (“Cu”), US$1,312/ounce (“oz”) gold (“Au”) and US$16.30/oz silver (“Ag”), foreign exchange rate CAD:USD $1.30 / USD:CAD $0.77.

Cash cost of US$0.41/lb Zn or US$0.44/lb Cu (net of by-product credits).

– Cash cost includes mine cash operating costs (including sustaining capital), smelting and refining charges, royalties and transportation costs.

Pre-production capital cost of $261.3M and Life of Mine ("LOM") sustaining capital cost of $338.6M.

After-tax free cash flow of over $626M ($365M net of pre-production capital).

Overall average operating cost of $69.48 per tonne:

– In addition, LOM sustaining capital of $29.86 per tonne (calculated from total LOM sustaining capital of $338.6M)

Reserves & Resources

A Probable Mineral Reserve of 11.34 million tonnes (“Mt”) at 4.01% Zn, 1.14% Cu, 0.54 grams per tonne (“g/t”) Au and 20.97 g/t Ag, derived using a US$100/t net smelter return (“NSR”) cut-off

Probable Reserves are contained within Indicated Resources outlined in the 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (using a US$60/t NSR cut-off):

– Indicated resources of 22.95Mt

–– Grading 1.17% Cu, 3.05% Zn, 0.44 g/t Au and 16.68 g/t Ag

– Inferred resources of 11.15Mt

–– Grading 1.38% Cu, 1.83% Zn, 0.10% lead, 0.47 g/t Au and 14.81 g/t Ag

– Resources and reserves are open for expansion.

Mining & Processing

LOM concentrate production containing over 800M lbs Zn, over 250M lbs Cu, over 155,000 oz Au and approximately 4.4M oz Ag

Average annual production of 89.2M lbs Zn, 27.9M lbs Cu, 17,312 oz Au and 492,667 oz Ag

Underground mine with 9-year life, employing a combination of longitudinal longhole retreat and sub-level transverse stoping methods to mine at a nominal rate of 3,600 tonnes per day

Metallurgical testwork yielded robust metallurgical performance, with recoveries of 80% Zn, 88.2% Cu, 79.1% Au and 58.0% Ag into separate high-grade zinc and copper flotation concentrates

Low carbon footprint mining project:

– Powered by existing hydroelectric power

– Haulage of ore to surface using Battery Electric Vehicles (“BEVs”)

– Efficient ore haulage from deeper levels using vertical ore conveying technology.

Surface Infrastructure

Modern on-site processing facilities, including conventional crushing, grinding, flotation and dewatering units

Cemented paste backfill plant

On-site 5.6Mt capacity filter tailing (“dry stack”) storage impoundment.

Several opportunities to improve project margins include:

Refinement of the mine cut-off value to identify additional accretive material

Investigate the inclusion of incremental economic material into the mine plan

Further refinement of the metallurgical program

Extend the use of BEVs to LHD fleet

Optimize backfill schedule with waste development to reduce pastefill cost by displacing paste fill with waste)

Large inferred resource remains which may be converted into additional reserves with further drilling to extend mine life

Additional feed source development: further expansion of the resource at McIlvenna Bay, and continuation of exploration of identified and new satellite deposits.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. The McIlvenna Bay Project, Foran’s flagship asset located within the Hanson Lake District, sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. This prolific Metallogenic Belt is host to 29 past and present producing mines, including Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s 777 and Lalor operations. The Company released the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) on March 12, 2020. Based on the PFS, the McIlvenna Bay Project is expected to yield a Base Case pre-tax, 7.5% net present value of $219 million and an internal rate of return of 23.4%, using assumed zinc, copper, gold and silver prices of US$1.26/lb, US$2.82/lb, US$1,312/oz and US$16.30/oz. The Company has filed a NI-43-101 Technical Report for the PFS on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit on SEDAR and the Report is available on the Company’s website www.foranmining.com.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Holloway, P.Eng., an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument NI-43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Roger March, P.Geo., Foran’s Vice President of Exploration.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol “FOM”.

