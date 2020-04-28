- Full Year Revenues of $135.7 m, up 20.7% yoy

- Full Year Off-road Vehicles Sales of $22.7 m, up 70.5% yoy

- Full Year Operating Income of $0.9 m, compared with operating loss of $1.6m in 2018

JINHUA, CHINA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Total revenues were $135.7 million in 2019, an increase of 20.7% from total revenues of $112.4 million in 2018.

EV parts sales increased by 11.7% to $110.7 million in 2019, compared with EV parts sales of $99.1 million in 2018.

Off-road vehicles sales increased by 70.5% to $22.7 million in 2019, compared with off-road vehicles sales of $13.3 million in 2018.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 18.7%, compared to 18.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Operating income in 2019 was $0.9 million, compared with an operating loss of $1.6 million in 2018.

Net loss in 2019 was $7.2 million, or $0.14 loss per fully diluted share, compared with a net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.11 loss per fully diluted share in 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, working capital was $63.7 million; cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $16.5 million.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented: “Despite challenging market conditions, we delivered solid revenue growth of 20.7% year-over-year and improved gross margin to 18.7%.”

Hu continued, “During the year, we achieve two major strategic milestones that position us for strong growth in the years ahead. First, we completed the restructuring of the Affiliate Company, formerly defined as the JV Company by transferring 21.47% of its equity interests in the Affiliate Company to Geely for a total amount of RMB 516 million, or approximately $72.3 million. As a result of the completion of the equity transfer, Kandi’s 100% owned subsidiary Kandi Vehicles owns 22% of the Affiliate Company. The restructuring yielded us over $70 million, which will fund our other growth opportunities.”

“The second achievement was finalizing our transaction with Jinhua Economic and Technological Development Zone. Where Kandi’s Jinhua facility is located is required to be rebuilt into a central innovation District (CID) according to the Jinhua City Construction Plan, which resulted in relocation of the Company’s Jinhua facility. After two years of negotiation, we signed a real estate repurchase agreement with Jinhua Economic and Technological Development Zone in the first quarter of 2020. The Jinhua local government agreed to pay RMB 525 million, or approximately $75.6 million to purchase the land and facility. In addition, within the next eight years, the Jinhua local government will offer subsidies of no less than RMB 500 million, or approximately $71.9 million, based on Kandi Vehicle’s financial contribution to the local department of finance. This deal will yield significant cash, both currently and in future years, while enabling us to transfer production to a new, more modern and efficient facility. This deal frees up our old land for other development, and so is a win-win both for us and the local authorities.”

Concerning the current environment, Hu stated, “Coming off such a strong finish to 2019, we looked forward to more success in 2020, but the COVID-19 crisis has put the global economy on pause. Our foremost concern is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and business partners. As the pandemic unfolded, we immediately took action, such as closing our facilities and going to remote work when possible. Now, the pandemic appears under control in China, and we fully resumed production in the beginning of March.”

“The Chinese government has supported the EV industry during these turbulent times. Most importantly, state subsidies and tax breaks for new energy vehicles have been extended until the end of 2022, two years longer than the original expiration at the end of this year. This extension will encourage a more-rapid resumption of demand, and gives the whole industry more time to fully recover. We applaud the wisdom of the authorities in taking this long-term view. As an EV leader in China, we believe Kandi will benefit from this more supportive policy environment.”

Mr. Hu concluded, “Even as we focus in the near-term on business recovery, we are planning for strong growth over the long-term. In particular, our focus this year will be to make real progress on our smaller-city EV online ride-share operating platform with government-accredited ride-share vehicle service. Our partnership with Jinpeng is critical to this effort, and our collaboration is off to a good start. We look forward to building a compelling service that can drive high volume vehicles sales in the years ahead.”

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit

2019 2018 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$mln) $135.7 $112.4 20.7% Gross Profit (US$mln) $25.4 $20.2 25.6% Gross Margin 18.7% 18.0% -

Net revenues for the full year 2019 increased 20.7% to $135.7 million from 2018. The increase in net revenues was mainly due to an increase in sales of EV parts and off-road vehicles. Gross margin for the full year 2019 expanded to 18.7%, compared with 18.0% in 2018. The increase in the gross margin was mainly due to higher selling prices for charging and exchange equipment, as well as an increased proportion of high-margin battery processing business.

Operating Income (Loss)

2019 2018 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses (US$mln) $24.5 $21.9 12.0% Operating Income (Loss) (US$mln) $0.9 ($1.6) -155.5% Operating Margin 0.7% -1.5% -

Total operating expenses in 2019 were $24.5 million, compared with $21.9 million in 2018. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher general and administrative expenses.

Net Loss

2019 2018 Y-o-Y% Net Loss (US$mln) ($7.2) ($5.7) 26.2% Loss per Weighted Average Common Share ($0.14) ($0.11) - Loss per Weighted Average Diluted Share ($0.14) ($0.11) -

Net loss in 2019 was $7.2 million, compared with a net loss of $5.7 million in 2018. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to increased operation cost of Hainan facility.

Full Year 2019 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-800-289-0438

International dial-in number: + 1-323-794-2423

Webcast and replay: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139383

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries, SC Autosports, LLC, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Fengsheng Automobile Technology Group Co., Ltd (formerly known as Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd., the “Affiliate Company”). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the Affiliate Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. Geely Group (including its affiliate) and Kandi Vehicles currently holds 78% and 22% of the equity interests in the Affiliate Company, respectively. The Affiliate Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,490,557 $ 15,662,201 Restricted cash 11,022,078 6,690,870 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $254,665 and $120,010 as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 61,181,849 34,274,728 Inventories 27,736,566 21,997,868 Notes receivable 42,487,225 72,712 Notes receivable from the Affiliate Company and related party - 3,861,032 Prepayments and prepaid expense 10,615,063 11,136,408 Amount due from the Affiliate Company, net 31,330,763 67,683,462 Other current assets 5,708,335 5,970,507 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 195,572,436 167,349,788 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 74,407,858 82,045,923 Intangible assets 3,654,772 4,328,127 Land use rights, net 11,272,815 11,749,728 Investment in the Affiliate Company 47,228,614 128,929,893 Goodwill 28,270,400 28,552,215 Other long term assets 10,811,501 5,873,590 TOTAL Long-Term Assets 175,645,960 261,479,476 TOTAL ASSETS $ 371,218,396 $ 428,829,264 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 72,093,940 $ 112,309,683 Other payables and accrued expenses 6,078,041 4,251,487 Short-term loans 25,980,364 30,539,236 Notes payable 10,765,344 12,787,619 Income tax payable 1,796,601 3,471,366 Long term bank loans - current portion 13,779,641 - Other current liabilities 1,379,808 1,463,486 Total Current Liabilities 131,873,739 164,822,877 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long term bank loans 14,353,792 28,794,136 Deferred taxes liability 1,362,786 1,711,343 Contingent consideration liability 5,197,000 7,256,000 Other long-term liability 574,152 622,034 Total Long-Term Liabilities 21,487,730 38,383,513 TOTAL LIABILITIES 153,361,469 203,206,390 STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 56,263,102 and 55,992,002 shares issued and 52,839,441 and 51,484,444 outstanding at December 31,2019 and December 31,2018, respectively 52,839 51,484 Less: Treasury stock (487,155 shares with average price of $5.09 and 0 shares at December 31,2019 and December 31,2018, respectively ) (2,477,965 ) - Additional paid-in capital 259,691,370 254,989,657 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31, 2019 and December 31,2018, respectively) (16,685,736 ) (9,497,009 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,723,581 ) (19,921,258 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 217,856,927 225,622,874 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 371,218,396 $ 428,829,264

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET $ 119,879,895 $ 63,707,518 REVENUES FROM THE AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTY, NET 15,861,441 48,731,310 REVENUES, NET 135,741,336 112,438,828 COST OF GOODS SOLD (110,310,427 ) (92,191,383 ) GROSS PROFIT 25,430,909 20,247,445 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development (6,207,747 ) (10,084,378 ) Selling and marketing (4,070,001 ) (3,189,022 ) General and administrative (14,243,625 ) (8,612,393 ) Total Operating Expenses (24,521,373 ) (21,885,793 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 909,536 (1,638,348 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 791,888 1,324,812 Interest expense (4,822,734 ) (1,871,851 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,107,427 ) 3,405,864 Government grants 792,628 17,787,445 Gain from equity dilution in the Affiliate Company 4,263,764 - Gain from equity sale in the Affiliate Company 20,438,986 - Share of loss after tax of the Affiliate Company (30,716,938 ) (17,888,706 ) Other income, net 1,569,311 956,839 Total other (expense) income, net (8,790,522 ) 3,714,403 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (7,880,986 ) 2,076,055 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 692,259 (7,770,754 ) NET LOSS (7,188,727 ) (5,694,699 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation (2,802,323 ) (13,610,495 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (9,991,050 ) $ (19,305,194 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 52,337,308 51,188,647 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 52,337,308 51,188,647 NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 )

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Earning

(Deficit) Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Total BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 48,036,538 $ 48,037 $ - $ 233,055,348 $ (3,802,310 ) $ (6,310,763 ) $ 222,990,312 Stock issuance and award 3,447,906 3,447 - 21,934,309 - - 21,937,756 Net loss - - - - (5,694,699 ) - (5,694,699 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (13,610,495 ) (13,610,495 ) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 51,484,444 $ 51,484 $ - $ 254,989,657 $ (9,497,009 ) $ (19,921,258 ) $ 225,622,874 Stock issuance and award 1,354,997 1,355 - 4,716,328 - - 4,717,683 Stock buyback - - (2,477,965 ) - - - (2,477,965 ) Commission in stock buyback - - - (14,615 ) - - (14,615 ) Net loss - - - - (7,188,727 ) - (7,188,727 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (2,802,323 ) (2,802,323 ) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 52,839,441 $ 52,839 $ (2,477,965 ) $ 259,691,370 $ (16,685,736 ) $ (22,723,581 ) $ 217,856,927

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018