INDIANA, Pa., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands,For the Three Months Ended
except per share data)March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2020  2019  2019
Reported Results     
Net income$4,727 $26,820 $24,589
Diluted earnings per share$0.05 $0.27 $0.25
Return on average assets 0.23 %  1.30 %  1.27 %
Return on average equity 1.77 %  10.13 %  10.11 %
      
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)     
Core net income$4,727 $26,634 $24,589
Core diluted earnings per share$0.05 $0.27 $0.25
Pre-tax pre-provision income$37,123 $38,631 $35,085
Provision expense$30,967 $4,895 $4,095
Net charge-offs$3,529 $3,293 $2,206
Reserve build(2)$27,438 $1,602 $1,889
Core return on average assets 0.23 %  1.29 %  1.27 %
Return on average tangible common equity 2.92 %  14.99 %  14.59 %
Core return on average tangible common equity 2.92 %  14.89 %  14.59 %
Core efficiency ratio 58.21 %  57.23 %  58.18 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.65 %  3.73 %  3.75 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) 0.23 %  0.21 %  0.15 %
Tangible book value per common share$7.54 $7.49 $7.21

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses exceeds net charge-offs, while reserve release represents the amount by which net charge-offs exceed the provision for credit losses.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights
Financial results

  • Net income of $4.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 
    -- Includes the impact of a reserve build(2) of $27.4 million, or ($0.22) per share
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $37.1 million increased $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Revenue of $87.4 million increased $2.6 million, or 3.0% from the first quarter 2019, and decreased $4.4 million, or 4.8% from the previous quarter
  • Net interest income of $68.1 million decreased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to an 8 basis point decline in the net interest margin
  • Noninterest income of $19.3 million decreased $3.3 million from the previous quarter
  • Noninterest expense of $50.3 million decreased $2.8 million from the previous quarter
  • Total period-end loans increased $134.6 million from the previous quarter
  • Average deposits increased $16.7 million from the previous quarter; period-end deposits increased $245.5 million from the previous quarter

Asset quality

  • The company elected to defer its adoption of CECL in accordance with relief provided under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act
  • Provision for loan losses totaled $31.0 million, an increase of $26.1 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans of $3.5 million, an increase of $0.2 million from the previous quarter 
    -- Net loan charge-offs of 0.23% of average loans (annualized), up from 0.21% in the previous quarter
  • Reserve build(2) of $27.4 million or 0.43% of total loans
  • Nonaccrual loans of $51.6 million increased $27.0 million from the previous quarter

Strong liquidity and capital positions

  • Total available liquidity of $3.7 billion
  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.1%, which represents $211 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
  • Total common shares outstanding decreased 296 thousand from the previous quarter 
    -- The Company temporarily suspended share repurchases in March

COVID-19 Operational Update

  • The Company took early action by executing its business continuity plan to protect the health and welfare of its associates and mitigate customer disruption
  • The bank is operating 144 financial service centers (“FSC’s”) today, with only 3 required to close due to their locations in shopping malls or other facilities subject to mandatory closure.  All FSC’s remain drive-up only and access to lobbies is by appointment only
  • There are approximately 600 employees working remotely, which is approximately 40% of our total workforce
  • We have modified our benefits plans to provide additional assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional hours of paid sick leave to all on-site staff and financial assistance to all employees through interest-free loans 
    -- We are monitoring the health of our employees on a daily basis 
  • The bank has established client assistance programs, including a payment forbearance plan that is available to assist consumer and commercial clients impacted by COVID-19, upon request.  The bank is also waiving and reversing certain fees for impacted clients, and offering forbearance on foreclosure and repossessions
  • The bank is supporting its communities by launching a companywide virtual COVID-19 food drive, matching up to $75,000 of all contributions to benefit local food banks in each of our communities
  • The bank is participating in the CARES Act 
    -- The Company processed over 1,500 loan applications in the first round of the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), representing a total of $426 million in funds for our business customers.  

“Our results this quarter reflect the extraordinary events that have unfolded as a result of the COVID-19 virus and the unprecedented efforts being made to contain it.” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, “As a community bank, we are in a fortunate position to support our communities, including direct financial assistance to local relief programs, working with customers experiencing hardship and helping businesses secure funding to keep their business alive.  We have also implemented a multitude of measures to keep our employees safe, with minimal disruption to our customers.”  Price continued, “Our results for the first quarter reflect good fundamental performance, but the extraordinary changes in the economic environment occurring in March had a material impact on our provision for loan losses.  We produced significant growth in our loan portfolio, increased core and non-interest bearing deposits, and grew tangible book value.  With our strong capital and liquidity position, combined with robust technology capabilities, we remain well positioned to serve our communities and businesses as we navigate these uncertain times.”  

Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $4.7 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $24.6 million, or $0.25 per share for the first quarter of 2019, and $26.8 million, or $0.27 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) decreased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to balance sheet repricing, driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment, and one fewer day in the quarter. 

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.65%, a decrease of eight basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of ten basis points from the first quarter of 2019.  The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a 12 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a five basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

Total average interest-earning assets increased $143.0 million from the previous quarter due to strong commercial and indirect auto loan growth in the first two months of the quarter.

Total average deposits grew $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the previous quarter.  Period-end deposits grew $245.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.   Period-end growth was driven by $209.4 million growth in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and $61.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by $25.2 million decrease in time deposits.

Asset Quality

On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act was signed into law, which provides banking organizations with optional, temporary relief from adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments—Credit Losses,” Topic 326, “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”).  Due to the extraordinary economic condition and the uncertainty of economic forecasts and resulting volatility in these forecasts, the company elected to defer its adoption of CECL and has, therefore, calculated reserves for loan losses under the incurred loss method. 

Provision expense in the first quarter totaled $31.0 million.  Reserves for loan losses totaled $79.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $27.4 million from the previous quarter.  The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to specific reserves of $7.4 million and an additional $16.7 million in qualitative reserves.  These qualitative reserves are intended to reflect the risks of weakened economic conditions on our loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020, but also loss estimates identified in several at-risk loan portfolios (e.g. hospitality and senior living centers) and the increased risk presented by the large number of loan forbearances.

At March 31, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $59.1 million, an increase of $26.9 million from the previous quarter.  The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to three commercial real estate loans, two of which were experiencing performance pressures related to the impact of COVID-19.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.93%, 0.52% and 0.53% for the periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

For the originated loan portfolio at March 31, 2020, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated loans was 1.16%, compared to 0.87% at December 31, 2019 and 0.89% at March 31, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $3.5 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior quarter and $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.  Net charge-offs were 0.23%, 0.21% and 0.15% of average loans (annualized) for the periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 (excluding net securities gains).  There were no material securities gains during the current or comparable quarters.

The $3.2 million decrease from the previous quarter was due to a $1.6 million decrease in swap-related derivative mark-to-market income and a $1.5 million decrease in swap fee income, which was partially offset by an increase of $0.9 million in gain on sale of mortgage loans due to higher refinance activities driven by lower interest rates.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $50.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $53.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $49.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.  The $3.0 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $2.5 million release of unfunded commitment reserves and a $1.0 million decrease in other professional fees.  These decreases were partially offset by a $0.9 million seasonal increase in salaries and benefits and $0.5 million increase in advertising and promotional expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 58.21% during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 57.23% in the previous quarter and 58.18% in the first quarter of 2019.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,510 at March 31, 2020, 1,484 at December 31, 2019, and 1,417 at March 31, 2019.  The increase from the prior year quarter is the result of the addition of employees from acquisitions and the hiring of additional talent in our new markets and business lines.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, which is payable on May 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2020. This dividend represents a 4.7% projected annual yield utilizing the April 27, 2020 closing market price of $9.38.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at March 31, 2020 were 14.2%, 11.6%, 9.9% and 10.5% respectively.  First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Forward-Looking Statements

 Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of such contraction on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us. 

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com 

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com 

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA     
Unaudited     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS     
Net interest income (FTE) (1)$68,121  $69,212  $65,943 
Provision for credit losses30,967  4,895  4,095 
Noninterest income19,273  22,528  18,872 
Noninterest expense50,271  53,109  49,730 
Net income4,727  26,820  24,589 
Core net income (5)4,727  26,634  24,589 
      
Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.05  $0.27  $0.25 
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6)$0.05  $0.27  $0.25 
      
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS     
      
Return on average assets0.23% 1.30% 1.27%
Core return on average assets (7)0.23% 1.29% 1.27%
Return on average shareholders' equity1.77% 10.13% 10.11%
Return on average tangible common equity (8)2.92% 14.99% 14.59%
Core return on average tangible common equity (9)2.92% 14.89% 14.59%
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10)58.21% 57.23% 58.18%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)3.65% 3.73% 3.75%
      
Book value per common share$10.79  $10.74  $10.12 
Tangible book value per common share (11)7.54  7.49  7.21 
Market value per common share9.14  14.51  12.60 
Cash dividends declared per common share0.11  0.10  0.10 
      
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS     
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3)0.93% 0.52% 0.53%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3)0.74% 0.42% 0.45%
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4)0.23% 0.21% 0.15%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4)133.71% 160.28% 158.74%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4)1.25% 0.83% 0.85%
Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases1.32% 0.90% 0.92%
            
CAPITAL RATIOS           
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets12.4% 12.7% 12.5%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12)9.0% 9.2% 9.3%
Leverage Ratio9.9% 10.2% 10.3%
Risk Based Capital - Tier I11.6% 12.0% 12.2%
Risk Based Capital - Total14.2% 14.3% 14.6%
Common Equity - Tier I10.5% 10.9% 11.1%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA   
Unaudited   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
 202020192019
INCOME STATEMENT   
Interest income$79,329 $81,038 $79,594 
Interest expense11,605 12,233 14,108 
Net Interest Income67,724 68,805 65,486 
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)397 407 457 
Net Interest Income  (FTE)68,121 69,212 65,943 
Provision for credit losses30,967 4,895 4,095 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE)37,154 64,317 61,848 
    
Net securities gains19 7  
Trust income2,111 2,100 1,926 
Service charges on deposit accounts4,745 5,134 4,245 
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions1,995 1,696 1,961 
Income from bank owned life insurance1,616 1,594 1,426 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans2,546 1,664 1,428 
Gain on sale of other loans and assets699 962 1,084 
Card-related interchange income5,262 5,877 4,730 
Derivative mark-to-market(1,741)(181)(26)
Swap fee income214 1,763 393 
Other income1,807 1,912 1,705 
Total Noninterest Income19,273 22,528 18,872 
    
Salaries and employee benefits29,977 29,032 27,220 
Net occupancy4,973 5,045 4,916 
Furniture and equipment3,778 3,764 3,668 
Data processing2,467 2,704 2,544 
Pennsylvania shares tax738 1,237 916 
Advertising and promotion1,150 639 1,240 
Intangible amortization934 980 754 
Collection and repossession564 548 547 
Other professional fees and services910 1,876 754 
FDIC insurance28 55 574 
Litigation and operational losses390 423 401 
Loss on sale or write-down of assets213 326 65 
Unfunded commitment reserve(2,539)(240)(381)
Merger and acquisition related (236) 
Other operating expenses6,688 6,956 6,512 
Total Noninterest Expense50,271 53,109 49,730 
    
Income before Income Taxes6,156 33,736 30,990 
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)397 407 457 
Income tax provision1,032 6,509 5,944 
Net Income$4,727 $26,820 $24,589 
    
Shares Outstanding at End of Period98,015,396 98,311,840 98,625,806 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution98,361,494 98,508,219 98,706,827 
    


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION   
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA     
Unaudited     
(dollars in thousands)     
      
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)     
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$118,413  $102,346  $100,724 
Interest-bearing bank deposits15,762  19,510  23,168 
Securities available for sale, at fair value992,041  919,053  918,479 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost318,256  337,123  384,909 
Loans held for sale25,783  15,989  9,627 
      
Loans6,313,944  6,189,148  5,871,070 
Allowance for credit losses(79,075) (51,637) (49,653)
Net loans6,234,869  6,137,511  5,821,417 
      
Goodwill and other intangibles318,891  319,694  287,078 
Other assets491,090  457,547  427,271 
Total Assets$8,515,105  $8,308,773  $7,972,673 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$1,751,524  $1,690,247  $1,510,566 
      
Interest-bearing demand deposits326,122  254,981  211,548 
Savings deposits4,034,759  3,896,536  3,517,350 
Time deposits810,683  835,851  891,296 
Total interest-bearing deposits5,171,564  4,987,368  4,620,194 
      
Total deposits6,923,088  6,677,615  6,130,760 
      
Short-term borrowings146,971  201,853  565,616 
Long-term borrowings233,955  234,182  184,841 
Total borrowings380,926  436,035  750,457 
      
Other liabilities153,167  139,458  93,437 
Shareholders' equity1,057,924  1,055,665  998,019 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$8,515,105  $8,308,773  $7,972,673 
            


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,Yield/December 31,Yield/March 31,Yield/
 2020Rate2019Rate2019Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN         
       
Assets      
Loans (FTE)(1)(3)$6,255,8254.63%$6,141,6144.76%$5,811,5874.94%
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1)1,255,6992.46%1,226,8922.51%1,316,4452.86%
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1)7,511,5244.27%7,368,5064.39 %7,128,0324.55%
Noninterest-earning assets825,797  832,509  750,876  
Total Assets$8,337,321  $8,201,015  $7,878,908  
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits$4,215,3230.48%$4,171,6630.55%$3,677,3870.53%
Time deposits825,9661.65%856,0761.69%865,9441.57%
Short-term borrowings202,3141.17%100,6980.88%615,1402.27%
Long-term borrowings234,0504.41%234,2744.37%184,9315.47%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities5,477,6530.85%5,362,7110.91%5,343,4021.07%
Noninterest-bearing deposits1,676,362  1,673,188  1,464,750  
Other liabilities111,988  114,523  83,920  
Shareholders' equity1,071,318  1,050,593  986,836  
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources2,859,668  2,838,304  2,535,506  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$8,337,321  $8,201,015  $7,878,908  
          
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.65% 3.73% 3.75%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA   
Unaudited   
(dollars in thousands)   
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
 202020192019
Loan Portfolio Detail   
Commercial Loan Portfolio:   
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$1,272,240 $1,241,853 $1,180,320 
Commercial real estate2,190,098 2,117,519 2,138,376 
Real estate construction332,814 375,149 324,903 
Total Commercial3,795,152 3,734,521 3,643,599 
    
Consumer Loan Portfolio:   
Closed-end mortgages1,103,281 1,094,281 1,048,097 
Home equity lines of credit587,859 587,081 517,252 
Real estate construction80,644 73,890 64,484 
Total Real Estate - Consumer1,771,784 1,755,252 1,629,833 
    
Auto loans626,256 573,699 491,605 
Direct installment46,029 47,738 36,625 
Personal lines of credit68,240 71,103 61,599 
Student loans6,483 6,835 7,809 
Total Other Consumer747,008 699,375 597,638 
Total Consumer Portfolio2,518,792 2,454,627 2,227,471 
Total Portfolio Loans6,313,944 6,189,148 5,871,070 
Loans held for sale25,783 15,989 9,627 
Total Loans$6,339,727 $6,205,137 $5,880,697 
    
    
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
 202020192019
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL   
Nonperforming Loans:   
Loans on nonaccrual basis$46,109 $18,638 $16,286 
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis5,522 6,037 5,874 
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis7,509 7,542 9,120 
Total Nonperforming Loans$59,140 $32,217 $31,280 
Other real estate owned ("OREO")2,697 2,228 3,993 
Repossessions ("Repos")836 628 342 
Total Nonperforming Assets$62,673 $35,073 $35,615 
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing1,427 2,073 1,509 
Classified loans90,233 52,031 39,428 
Criticized loans117,535 100,607 120,501 
    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4)0.99%0.57%0.61%
Allowance for credit losses$79,075 $51,637 $49,653 
    


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
 202020192019
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):   
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$405 $1,115 $922  
Real estate construction  (42) 
Commercial real estate222 298 258  
Residential real estate502 300 76  
Loans to individuals2,400 1,580 992  
Net Charge-offs$3,529 $3,293 $2,206  
    
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4)0.23%0.21%0.15 %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs877.50%148.65%185.63 %
Provision for credit losses$30,967 $4,895 $4,095  


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
    
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.
    
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
 202020192019
    
Net Income$4,727  $26,820  $24,589  
Intangible amortization934  980  754  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles(196) (206) (158) 
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles5,465  27,594  25,185  
    
Average Tangible Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$1,071,318  $1,050,593  $986,836  
Less: intangible assets319,269  320,077  286,874  
  Tangible Equity752,049  730,516  699,962  
Less: preferred stock—   —   —   
  Tangible Common Equity$752,049  $730,516  $699,962  
    
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity2.92 %14.99 %14.59 %
    


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES  
 
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
 202020192019
    
Core Net Income:   
Total Net Income$4,727  $26,820  $24,589  
Merger & acquisition related expenses  (236)   
Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses  50    
(5) Core net income$4,727  $26,634  $24,589  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution98,361,494  98,508,219  98,706,827  
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.05  $0.27  $0.25  
    
Intangible amortization934  980  754  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles(196) (206) (158) 
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$5,465  $27,408  $25,185  
    
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity2.92 %14.89 %14.59 %
    
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
 202020192019
Core Return on Average Assets:   
Total Net Income$4,727  $26,820  $24,589  
Total Average Assets8,337,321  8,201,015  7,878,908  
Return on Average Assets0.23 %1.30 %1.27 %
             
Core Net Income (5)$4,727  $26,634  $24,589  
Total Average Assets8,337,321  8,201,015  7,878,908  
(7) Core Return on Average Assets0.23 %1.29 %1.27 %


 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
  2020 2019  2019
Pre-tax pre-provision income:   
Net interest income (FTE)$68,121$69,212 $65,943
Noninterest income 19,273 22,528  18,872
Noninterest expense 50,271 53,109  49,730
Pre-tax pre-provision income$37,123$38,631 $35,085
    
Merger and acquisition related expenses$0($236) $0
Core pre-tax pre-provision income$37,123$38,395 $35,085
    
Net charge-offs$3,529$3,293 $2,206


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
 202020192019
Core Efficiency Ratio:   
Total Noninterest Expense$50,271  $53,109  $49,730  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:   
Unfunded commitment reserve(2,539) (240) (381) 
Intangible amortization934  980  754  
Merger and acquisition related  (236)   
Noninterest Expense - Core$51,876  $52,605  $49,357  
    
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent$68,121  $69,212  $65,943  
Total noninterest income19,273  22,528  18,872  
Net securities gains(19) (7)   
Total Revenue$87,375  $91,733  $84,815  
    
Adjustments to Revenue:   
Derivative mark-to-market(1,741) (181) (26) 
Total Revenue - Core$89,116  $91,914  $84,841  
    
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio58.21 %57.23 %58.18 %
    
    
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
 202020192019
Tangible Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$1,057,924  $1,055,665  $998,019  
Less: intangible assets318,891  319,694  287,078  
Tangible Equity739,033  735,971  710,941  
Less: preferred stock      
Tangible Common Equity$739,033  $735,971  $710,941  
    
Tangible Assets:   
Total assets$8,515,105  $8,308,773  $7,972,673  
Less: intangible assets318,891  319,694  287,078  
Tangible Assets$8,196,214  $7,989,079  $7,685,595  
    
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets9.02 %9.21 %9.25 %
    
Shares Outstanding at End of Period98,015,396  98,311,840  98,625,806  
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share$7.54  $7.49  $7.21  
    
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures.  These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.