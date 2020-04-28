INDIANA, Pa., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020.



Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended except per share data) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Reported Results Net income $4,727 $26,820 $24,589 Diluted earnings per share $0.05 $0.27 $0.25 Return on average assets 0.23 % 1.30 % 1.27 % Return on average equity 1.77 % 10.13 % 10.11 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $4,727 $26,634 $24,589 Core diluted earnings per share $0.05 $0.27 $0.25 Pre-tax pre-provision income $37,123 $38,631 $35,085 Provision expense $30,967 $4,895 $4,095 Net charge-offs $3,529 $3,293 $2,206 Reserve build(2) $27,438 $1,602 $1,889 Core return on average assets 0.23 % 1.29 % 1.27 % Return on average tangible common equity 2.92 % 14.99 % 14.59 % Core return on average tangible common equity 2.92 % 14.89 % 14.59 % Core efficiency ratio 58.21 % 57.23 % 58.18 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.65 % 3.73 % 3.75 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.15 % Tangible book value per common share $7.54 $7.49 $7.21

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

(2) Reserve build represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses exceeds net charge-offs, while reserve release represents the amount by which net charge-offs exceed the provision for credit losses.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Financial results

Net income of $4.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.05

-- Includes the impact of a reserve build (2) of $27.4 million, or ($0.22) per share

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $37.1 million increased $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2019

Revenue of $87.4 million increased $2.6 million, or 3.0% from the first quarter 2019, and decreased $4.4 million, or 4.8% from the previous quarter

Net interest income of $68.1 million decreased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to an 8 basis point decline in the net interest margin

Noninterest income of $19.3 million decreased $3.3 million from the previous quarter

Noninterest expense of $50.3 million decreased $2.8 million from the previous quarter

Total period-end loans increased $134.6 million from the previous quarter

Average deposits increased $16.7 million from the previous quarter; period-end deposits increased $245.5 million from the previous quarter

Asset quality

The company elected to defer its adoption of CECL in accordance with relief provided under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act

Provision for loan losses totaled $31.0 million, an increase of $26.1 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs on loans of $3.5 million, an increase of $0.2 million from the previous quarter

-- Net loan charge-offs of 0.23% of average loans (annualized), up from 0.21% in the previous quarter

Reserve build (2) of $27.4 million or 0.43% of total loans

of $27.4 million or 0.43% of total loans Nonaccrual loans of $51.6 million increased $27.0 million from the previous quarter

Strong liquidity and capital positions

Total available liquidity of $3.7 billion

Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.1%, which represents $211 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%

Total common shares outstanding decreased 296 thousand from the previous quarter

-- The Company temporarily suspended share repurchases in March

COVID-19 Operational Update

The Company took early action by executing its business continuity plan to protect the health and welfare of its associates and mitigate customer disruption

The bank is operating 144 financial service centers (“FSC’s”) today, with only 3 required to close due to their locations in shopping malls or other facilities subject to mandatory closure. All FSC’s remain drive-up only and access to lobbies is by appointment only

There are approximately 600 employees working remotely, which is approximately 40% of our total workforce

We have modified our benefits plans to provide additional assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional hours of paid sick leave to all on-site staff and financial assistance to all employees through interest-free loans

-- We are monitoring the health of our employees on a daily basis

The bank has established client assistance programs, including a payment forbearance plan that is available to assist consumer and commercial clients impacted by COVID-19, upon request. The bank is also waiving and reversing certain fees for impacted clients, and offering forbearance on foreclosure and repossessions

The bank is supporting its communities by launching a companywide virtual COVID-19 food drive, matching up to $75,000 of all contributions to benefit local food banks in each of our communities

The bank is participating in the CARES Act

-- The Company processed over 1,500 loan applications in the first round of the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), representing a total of $426 million in funds for our business customers.

“Our results this quarter reflect the extraordinary events that have unfolded as a result of the COVID-19 virus and the unprecedented efforts being made to contain it.” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, “As a community bank, we are in a fortunate position to support our communities, including direct financial assistance to local relief programs, working with customers experiencing hardship and helping businesses secure funding to keep their business alive. We have also implemented a multitude of measures to keep our employees safe, with minimal disruption to our customers.” Price continued, “Our results for the first quarter reflect good fundamental performance, but the extraordinary changes in the economic environment occurring in March had a material impact on our provision for loan losses. We produced significant growth in our loan portfolio, increased core and non-interest bearing deposits, and grew tangible book value. With our strong capital and liquidity position, combined with robust technology capabilities, we remain well positioned to serve our communities and businesses as we navigate these uncertain times.”

Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $4.7 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $24.6 million, or $0.25 per share for the first quarter of 2019, and $26.8 million, or $0.27 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) decreased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to balance sheet repricing, driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment, and one fewer day in the quarter.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.65%, a decrease of eight basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of ten basis points from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a 12 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a five basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

Total average interest-earning assets increased $143.0 million from the previous quarter due to strong commercial and indirect auto loan growth in the first two months of the quarter.

Total average deposits grew $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the previous quarter. Period-end deposits grew $245.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Period-end growth was driven by $209.4 million growth in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and $61.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by $25.2 million decrease in time deposits.

Asset Quality

On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act was signed into law, which provides banking organizations with optional, temporary relief from adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments—Credit Losses,” Topic 326, “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”). Due to the extraordinary economic condition and the uncertainty of economic forecasts and resulting volatility in these forecasts, the company elected to defer its adoption of CECL and has, therefore, calculated reserves for loan losses under the incurred loss method.

Provision expense in the first quarter totaled $31.0 million. Reserves for loan losses totaled $79.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $27.4 million from the previous quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to specific reserves of $7.4 million and an additional $16.7 million in qualitative reserves. These qualitative reserves are intended to reflect the risks of weakened economic conditions on our loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020, but also loss estimates identified in several at-risk loan portfolios (e.g. hospitality and senior living centers) and the increased risk presented by the large number of loan forbearances.

At March 31, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $59.1 million, an increase of $26.9 million from the previous quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to three commercial real estate loans, two of which were experiencing performance pressures related to the impact of COVID-19.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.93%, 0.52% and 0.53% for the periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

For the originated loan portfolio at March 31, 2020, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated loans was 1.16%, compared to 0.87% at December 31, 2019 and 0.89% at March 31, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $3.5 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior quarter and $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.23%, 0.21% and 0.15% of average loans (annualized) for the periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 (excluding net securities gains). There were no material securities gains during the current or comparable quarters.

The $3.2 million decrease from the previous quarter was due to a $1.6 million decrease in swap-related derivative mark-to-market income and a $1.5 million decrease in swap fee income, which was partially offset by an increase of $0.9 million in gain on sale of mortgage loans due to higher refinance activities driven by lower interest rates.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $50.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $53.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $49.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. The $3.0 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $2.5 million release of unfunded commitment reserves and a $1.0 million decrease in other professional fees. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.9 million seasonal increase in salaries and benefits and $0.5 million increase in advertising and promotional expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 58.21% during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 57.23% in the previous quarter and 58.18% in the first quarter of 2019.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,510 at March 31, 2020, 1,484 at December 31, 2019, and 1,417 at March 31, 2019. The increase from the prior year quarter is the result of the addition of employees from acquisitions and the hiring of additional talent in our new markets and business lines.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, which is payable on May 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2020. This dividend represents a 4.7% projected annual yield utilizing the April 27, 2020 closing market price of $9.38.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at March 31, 2020 were 14.2%, 11.6%, 9.9% and 10.5% respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 68,121 $ 69,212 $ 65,943 Provision for credit losses 30,967 4,895 4,095 Noninterest income 19,273 22,528 18,872 Noninterest expense 50,271 53,109 49,730 Net income 4,727 26,820 24,589 Core net income (5) 4,727 26,634 24,589 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.05 $ 0.27 $ 0.25 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.05 $ 0.27 $ 0.25 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 0.23 % 1.30 % 1.27 % Core return on average assets (7) 0.23 % 1.29 % 1.27 % Return on average shareholders' equity 1.77 % 10.13 % 10.11 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 2.92 % 14.99 % 14.59 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 2.92 % 14.89 % 14.59 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 58.21 % 57.23 % 58.18 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.65 % 3.73 % 3.75 % Book value per common share $ 10.79 $ 10.74 $ 10.12 Tangible book value per common share (11) 7.54 7.49 7.21 Market value per common share 9.14 14.51 12.60 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.11 0.10 0.10 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.93 % 0.52 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.74 % 0.42 % 0.45 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.15 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 133.71 % 160.28 % 158.74 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.25 % 0.83 % 0.85 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases 1.32 % 0.90 % 0.92 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.4 % 12.7 % 12.5 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 9.0 % 9.2 % 9.3 % Leverage Ratio 9.9 % 10.2 % 10.3 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 11.6 % 12.0 % 12.2 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.2 % 14.3 % 14.6 % Common Equity - Tier I 10.5 % 10.9 % 11.1 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 79,329 $ 81,038 $ 79,594 Interest expense 11,605 12,233 14,108 Net Interest Income 67,724 68,805 65,486 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 397 407 457 Net Interest Income (FTE) 68,121 69,212 65,943 Provision for credit losses 30,967 4,895 4,095 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 37,154 64,317 61,848 Net securities gains 19 7 — Trust income 2,111 2,100 1,926 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,745 5,134 4,245 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,995 1,696 1,961 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,616 1,594 1,426 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,546 1,664 1,428 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 699 962 1,084 Card-related interchange income 5,262 5,877 4,730 Derivative mark-to-market (1,741 ) (181 ) (26 ) Swap fee income 214 1,763 393 Other income 1,807 1,912 1,705 Total Noninterest Income 19,273 22,528 18,872 Salaries and employee benefits 29,977 29,032 27,220 Net occupancy 4,973 5,045 4,916 Furniture and equipment 3,778 3,764 3,668 Data processing 2,467 2,704 2,544 Pennsylvania shares tax 738 1,237 916 Advertising and promotion 1,150 639 1,240 Intangible amortization 934 980 754 Collection and repossession 564 548 547 Other professional fees and services 910 1,876 754 FDIC insurance 28 55 574 Litigation and operational losses 390 423 401 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 213 326 65 Unfunded commitment reserve (2,539 ) (240 ) (381 ) Merger and acquisition related — (236 ) — Other operating expenses 6,688 6,956 6,512 Total Noninterest Expense 50,271 53,109 49,730 Income before Income Taxes 6,156 33,736 30,990 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 397 407 457 Income tax provision 1,032 6,509 5,944 Net Income $ 4,727 $ 26,820 $ 24,589 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,015,396 98,311,840 98,625,806 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,361,494 98,508,219 98,706,827





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 118,413 $ 102,346 $ 100,724 Interest-bearing bank deposits 15,762 19,510 23,168 Securities available for sale, at fair value 992,041 919,053 918,479 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 318,256 337,123 384,909 Loans held for sale 25,783 15,989 9,627 Loans 6,313,944 6,189,148 5,871,070 Allowance for credit losses (79,075 ) (51,637 ) (49,653 ) Net loans 6,234,869 6,137,511 5,821,417 Goodwill and other intangibles 318,891 319,694 287,078 Other assets 491,090 457,547 427,271 Total Assets $ 8,515,105 $ 8,308,773 $ 7,972,673 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,751,524 $ 1,690,247 $ 1,510,566 Interest-bearing demand deposits 326,122 254,981 211,548 Savings deposits 4,034,759 3,896,536 3,517,350 Time deposits 810,683 835,851 891,296 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,171,564 4,987,368 4,620,194 Total deposits 6,923,088 6,677,615 6,130,760 Short-term borrowings 146,971 201,853 565,616 Long-term borrowings 233,955 234,182 184,841 Total borrowings 380,926 436,035 750,457 Other liabilities 153,167 139,458 93,437 Shareholders' equity 1,057,924 1,055,665 998,019 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,515,105 $ 8,308,773 $ 7,972,673





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended March 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ 2020 Rate 2019 Rate 2019 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,255,825 4.63 % $ 6,141,614 4.76 % $ 5,811,587 4.94 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,255,699 2.46 % 1,226,892 2.51 % 1,316,445 2.86 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 7,511,524 4.27 % 7,368,506 4.39 % 7,128,032 4.55 % Noninterest-earning assets 825,797 832,509 750,876 Total Assets $ 8,337,321 $ 8,201,015 $ 7,878,908 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,215,323 0.48 % $ 4,171,663 0.55 % $ 3,677,387 0.53 % Time deposits 825,966 1.65 % 856,076 1.69 % 865,944 1.57 % Short-term borrowings 202,314 1.17 % 100,698 0.88 % 615,140 2.27 % Long-term borrowings 234,050 4.41 % 234,274 4.37 % 184,931 5.47 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,477,653 0.85 % 5,362,711 0.91 % 5,343,402 1.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,676,362 1,673,188 1,464,750 Other liabilities 111,988 114,523 83,920 Shareholders' equity 1,071,318 1,050,593 986,836 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 2,859,668 2,838,304 2,535,506 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,337,321 $ 8,201,015 $ 7,878,908 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.65 % 3.73 % 3.75 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,272,240 $ 1,241,853 $ 1,180,320 Commercial real estate 2,190,098 2,117,519 2,138,376 Real estate construction 332,814 375,149 324,903 Total Commercial 3,795,152 3,734,521 3,643,599 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,103,281 1,094,281 1,048,097 Home equity lines of credit 587,859 587,081 517,252 Real estate construction 80,644 73,890 64,484 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,771,784 1,755,252 1,629,833 Auto loans 626,256 573,699 491,605 Direct installment 46,029 47,738 36,625 Personal lines of credit 68,240 71,103 61,599 Student loans 6,483 6,835 7,809 Total Other Consumer 747,008 699,375 597,638 Total Consumer Portfolio 2,518,792 2,454,627 2,227,471 Total Portfolio Loans 6,313,944 6,189,148 5,871,070 Loans held for sale 25,783 15,989 9,627 Total Loans $ 6,339,727 $ 6,205,137 $ 5,880,697 March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 46,109 $ 18,638 $ 16,286 Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 5,522 6,037 5,874 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 7,509 7,542 9,120 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 59,140 $ 32,217 $ 31,280 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 2,697 2,228 3,993 Repossessions ("Repos") 836 628 342 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 62,673 $ 35,073 $ 35,615 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,427 2,073 1,509 Classified loans 90,233 52,031 39,428 Criticized loans 117,535 100,607 120,501 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.99 % 0.57 % 0.61 % Allowance for credit losses $ 79,075 $ 51,637 $ 49,653





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 405 $ 1,115 $ 922 Real estate construction — — (42 ) Commercial real estate 222 298 258 Residential real estate 502 300 76 Loans to individuals 2,400 1,580 992 Net Charge-offs $ 3,529 $ 3,293 $ 2,206 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.15 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 877.50 % 148.65 % 185.63 % Provision for credit losses $ 30,967 $ 4,895 $ 4,095





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Net Income $ 4,727 $ 26,820 $ 24,589 Intangible amortization 934 980 754 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (196 ) (206 ) (158 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 5,465 27,594 25,185 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,071,318 $ 1,050,593 $ 986,836 Less: intangible assets 319,269 320,077 286,874 Tangible Equity 752,049 730,516 699,962 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 752,049 $ 730,516 $ 699,962 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 2.92 % 14.99 % 14.59 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 4,727 $ 26,820 $ 24,589 Merger & acquisition related expenses — (236 ) — Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses — 50 — (5) Core net income $ 4,727 $ 26,634 $ 24,589 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,361,494 98,508,219 98,706,827 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.05 $ 0.27 $ 0.25 Intangible amortization 934 980 754 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (196 ) (206 ) (158 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 5,465 $ 27,408 $ 25,185 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 2.92 % 14.89 % 14.59 % For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 4,727 $ 26,820 $ 24,589 Total Average Assets 8,337,321 8,201,015 7,878,908 Return on Average Assets 0.23 % 1.30 % 1.27 % Core Net Income (5) $ 4,727 $ 26,634 $ 24,589 Total Average Assets 8,337,321 8,201,015 7,878,908 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 0.23 % 1.29 % 1.27 %





For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net interest income (FTE) $68,121 $69,212 $65,943 Noninterest income 19,273 22,528 18,872 Noninterest expense 50,271 53,109 49,730 Pre-tax pre-provision income $37,123 $38,631 $35,085 Merger and acquisition related expenses $0 ($236) $0 Core pre-tax pre-provision income $37,123 $38,395 $35,085 Net charge-offs $3,529 $3,293 $2,206





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)



